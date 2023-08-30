Queens' Court Kings: Djokovic and Alcaraz's Paths to US Open Glory by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

At the heart of the bustling borough of Queens, where tennis lovers have converged for the 2023 US Open, the men’s draw unveils an enticing narrative. Novak Djokovic is the clear favorite, standing tall with even betting odds of +100. But nipping at his heels, merely 75 cents behind at +175, is the fiery Carlos Alcaraz.

So, does the current draw suggest a two-horse race, as the odds indicate? The answer is a resonating yes. It will definitely be number one and two, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

While a large chunk of the media projects a challenging path for Alcaraz, it might not be quite as challenging as some anticipate. His next match against Lloyd Harris, who’s been plagued by injuries, should be a straightforward affair. Fresh off a win via walkover, Alcaraz is energized and likely won’t face a genuine test until possibly crossing rackets with either Alexa Zverev or Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.

Zverev holds a 3 to 1 head-to-head record against Sinner. While Sinner navigated the first round impressively, Zverev’s 18-7 overall record at the Open, coupled with his baseline prowess and experience, makes him a formidable opponent.

However, if this matchup materializes, expect a dominant display from Alcaraz, reminiscent of his performances against Zverev in Madrid, where he recorded staggering scorelines of 6-3, 6-3, and then 6-1, 6-2 in successive years.

Turning our gaze to the other powerhouse, Djokovic, or Joker, seems poised for a deep run, especially considering his last victory here in 2018 and an impressive 81-13 record at the tournament. But an intriguing matchup looms. Should American Taylor Fritz face Djokovic in the quarters, it promises fireworks. Don’t forget the 2021 Australian Open, where Fritz pushed Djokovic to five gripping sets. With Fritz now showcasing enhanced court sense and a newfound patience, this could be the contest to watch.

Nevertheless, if Fritz doesn’t emerge as the challenger, Djokovic is very much on track for the final. As the Open narrative unfolds, one compelling question remains: Will the climax witness the Serbian maestro, Djokovic, pitted against the Spanish sensation, Alcaraz?

