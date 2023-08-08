San Diego Padres Updated Pennant and World Series Odds by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The San Diego Padres have underachieved to this point of the MLB season, but is there some potential value in expecting them to sneak into the postseason? There’s a lot of talent on this baseball team in their batting order, pitching rotation, and bullpen, but they just haven’t been able to find much consistency. The result? San Diego sitting on the outside of the playoff picture in August, looking in.

Below, we’ll look into the Padres’ odds of winning the National League and World Series and whether or not they’re worth backing.

Despite the Padres not looking like a real contender, that doesn’t mean we can completely discount their odds on the back chance that they sneak into the playoffs. The Padres demonstrated what this core is capable of during the NL postseason last year, and despite them not finishing the job, there’s still reason to be optimistic about this group if they can find a way in.

On August 8, the Padres are all but out of the picture in the NL West after losing three of four games against the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend. They still remain only four games back of the final wild-card spot in the National League, and there are 49 games left on their schedule. With SD having to leapfrog at least four teams, they certainly have not made their lives easy. Still, when you look at this team on paper, and there’s definitely more to a baseball team than how a group looks on paper, it’s hard not to like the value of their current NL odds of +1600.

If you look at the Padres rotation, you can understand why we’re not comfortable ruling out their NL Pennant or World Series odds. Headlined by Blake Snell, Yu Darvish, and Joe Musgrove, you will be hard-pressed to find a better trio in the big leagues. Something to keep an eye on down the stretch is the health of Musgrove, who is on the 15-day IL with a shoulder injury. The Padres have allowed the least runs in the National League and have the pitching, which should make other teams fearful if they get in.

We also know what this offense is capable of; they just haven’t done so at a consistent level this year, especially against teams they should be beating that are under .500. It’ll take quite a run over the final two months for the Padres to get into the postseason, but that could also positively correlate with them finding success once they get there. It’s a longshot for the Friars to win the World Series at +3000, but it’s undoubtedly a number available on the board that we can get behind.

