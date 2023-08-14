San Diego's Swing and Miss: Padres Postseason Bound? by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

With the end of the MLB regular season fast approaching, the burning question on every baseball enthusiast’s mind is: can the San Diego Padres finally surge forward into postseason contention? Time is running out, and their inconsistent play thus far might be their undoing.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Since the trade deadline, the Padres have made several changes, but whether these moves have genuinely benefitted the team is still up in the air. One particular acquisition, Ji Man Choi, has been underwhelming. Choi hasn’t registered a hit since joining the team.

Another debatable decision has been the Padres’ treatment of Garrett Cooper. Once perceived as an integral part of the lineup, Cooper is now in a platoon role, which is far from his usual position as an everyday player. The inconsistency in the lineup is evident, with varying players facing slumps at different junctures.

It’s not all gloom, though. The Padres’ pitching has held up reasonably well, except for losing a crucial player: Joe Musgrove. His absence will likely be felt as they navigate the remaining games.

Do the Padres have a shot at the postseason? The odds are against them, yet this squad can potentially pull off seven consecutive wins. However, their upcoming series against the Baltimore Orioles might not be the turning point fans are hoping for. If the Padres are to prove their doubters wrong, they have their work cut out for them.

In baseball, anything can happen. But as of now, the Padres’ journey to the postseason seems like a steep uphill climb.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.