San Francisco Giants Updated Pennant and World Series Odds

Even though you might not recognize many of the San Francisco Giants players as MLB stars, they’ve continued to be a formidable team in the National League. Although capturing the NL West might be a tough ask for the Giants, there’s no reason that, down the stretch, they shouldn’t be in the mix to be the NL’s top wild-card team.

Below, we’ll look into the Giants’ odds of winning the National League and World Series and whether or not they’re worth backing.

You can certainly question the overall talent level of the Giants’ roster, but it’s hard to argue with the wins they’ve continued to register. They certainly embody a scoring runs-by-committee approach while getting good solid pitching, which has been a recipe for success for them to this point. The Giants rotation is led by Logan Webb and Alex Cobb, two starters that have continued to go deep into games and give them high-end production. There hasn’t been a lot of consistency from the rest of the rotation, but they’ve given them innings and the ability to stay in games.

When your pitching and defense give you a chance to win on a daily basis, you have to at least consider what this team has to offer in the National League Pennant race. The Giants are sitting at +1300 to win the NL, and although that number might be tempting on paper, we’re not confident enough in this group to actually back it.

On offense, the recipe for the Giants has been to play solid fundamental baseball, meaning get on base and move the runners over. San Fran has done that well to this point and also boasts seven players who’ve hit double-digit home runs. With the Giants’ strong pitching staff that has them third in the National League in runs allowed, if the team can continue to create offense as a collective unit, this team might be able to surprise people in October. When looking for teams that can win, we like when a lineup has many players with an OPS over .750, which the Giants do.

The issue for the Giants isn’t surrounding what they can do but more with the teams around them and the juggernauts they’ll have to fend off to capture their first World Series since 2014. There are other teams with better value on the board instead of taking a bigger gamble than necessary on the Giants to win the Fall Classic at +2700.

