SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today (Aug. 23) by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Well into the dog days of summer, MLB is keeping the excitement alive. Diving into today’s matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate the likelihood of each pick’s success.

Here are some top picks from today’s MLB games.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

DET Spencer Torkelson OVER 0.5 Home Runs vs. Cubs (+420)

Torkelson has had the power stroke working of late, the former No. 1 overall pick launching a remarkable eight home runs in his past 13 games. Although he has yet to face scheduled Cubs’ starter Jameson Taillon in his career, the matchup is ripe as Taillon has struggled to a 5.66 ERA this season while allowing 18 long balls. Over the past two weeks, six of Torkelson’s eight home runs have come against right-handed pitching, with an ISO of .595. Simply put, until he starts to cool down, there’s little reason to shy away.

SEA Julio Rodriguez OVER 0.5 RBI vs. White Sox (+110)

After receiving the day off Monday, Rodriguez was scratched from Tuesday’s contest due to a stomach illness. Assuming he’s back in the lineup, the 22-year-old sensation will look to continue his red-hot production. Since the calendar turned to August, Rodriguez is hitting a blistering .412 with 22 RBI in 18 games. Scoring opportunities should again be plentiful against a White Sox team, allowing 5.10 runs per game – 26th in the majors.

ATL Marcell Ozuna OVER 0.5 Home Runs vs. Mets (+430)

New York will start left-hander Jose Quintana for tonight’s contest, a matchup Ozuna has thoroughly enjoyed. In 21 career plate appearances versus Quintana, the 32-year-old is 8-for-19 (.421) with one home run, a double, six singles, and two walks. Ozuna has slugged 27 long balls this season, including four over his past seven games. The former Marlin going yard once again is well worth backing.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.