St. Louis Cardinals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Preview

The stage is set for a thrilling face-off between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Rays. With Dakota Hudson taking on Jalen Beeks on the mound, there’s the potential we could see a pitching duel tonight. The Rays are favored at -152 after their victory yesterday, with the game’s total listed at 9.5.

The Rays are playing some great baseball, as evidenced by their seven wins in their last ten games. However, there’s been some talk around the league about their roster, precisely the absence of Shane McClanahan. While his absence might affect their ability to win the American League, they seem to be holding their own for now.

On the other hand, despite their prestigious history, the Cardinals seem to be floundering this season. Yet, we should not count them out just yet. Hudson has been an impressive figure for the Cardinals at times. This will be his third start, and given how he looked in the last game, there’s a chance he might deliver against this potent Tampa lineup.

Speaking of Tampa’s lineup, Yandy Diaz is a name that stands out. He’s someone worth keeping an eye on tonight with their player props.

Despite their recent struggles, the Cardinals have shown some flashes of brilliance, but many believe they’ve thrown in the towel this season. Their lineup might be underperforming, but given Tampa’s pitching, the game might see both teams trying to out-slug each other. If the total remains under 10, it might be worthwhile to bet on the over.