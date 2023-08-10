St. Louis Cardinals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Preview by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays are set to play the rubber match of their three-game series tonight from Tropicana Field.

Odds: Coming into this game, the Rays are heavily favored with odds at -184, even after their recent defeat to the Cardinals. The total is set at nine for those looking to bet the over/under.

Pitching Insight: On the mound for the Cardinals is Matthew Liberatore, a lefty. However, he’s had some troubles, especially against right-handed batters, which might raise a few eyebrows given that the Rays have a slew of right-handers. Surprisingly though, Tampa hasn’t been connecting well against Southpaws in the last month. So, the question arises – which trend breaks today?

Analysis: Liberatore has been inconsistent. It’s not necessarily his own doing, but his career has been a roller-coaster. He’s throwing for the Cardinals one game, and the next, he finds himself in AAA. This frequent back and forth could take a toll on any player, and recent performances show he’s been struggling. The Rays could potentially capitalize on this instability.

Prediction: While it’s a risky proposition given the juiced price, the smart money might be on the Rays taking advantage early. Liberatore’s recent track record suggests vulnerability early on, and Tampa Bay could exploit this, especially in the initial innings. Avoiding the unpredictable nature of bullpens, our pick is backing Tampa for a strong start in the first five innings.

