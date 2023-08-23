Tampa Bay Buccaneers Futures: The Bright Side in Tampa by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured Baker Mayfield this off-season, many predicted he’d immediately take the reins. However, the long game seemed set on grooming Kyle Trask, their second-round selection from the 2021 NFL draft, initially chosen to shadow and learn from the legendary Tom Brady.

With the changing guard, the NFL betting world buzzes with speculations â€“ the Buccaneers’ win total sits at 6.5, and the juice for the under leans at -142.

So, what’s the forecast for the Buccaneers in 2023?

Let’s address the elephant in the room as the Buccaneers have undergone seismic shifts. Tom Brady’s departure, accompanied by losses like Shaq Mason and Leonard Fournette, might have set alarms ringing. Yet, a closer look at the NFC South reveals an open division ripe for the taking.

Despite notable exits, the Bucs retain firepower. Baker Mayfield still has potent weapons at his disposal, notably Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The defense, buoyed by talents like Shaq Barrett, Vita Vea, and Devin White, promises resilience.

However, the quarterback quandary can’t be ignored. Baker’s performance and Trask’s potential stand as critical determinants of the Bucs’ fate. While reaching the playoffs seems a tall order, the division’s volatility might keep them in contention come December.

Conversely, if the season nosedives and the quarterback position remains unresolved, the upcoming draft offers solace. A potential beacon is Caleb Williams from USC, who could be the answer to the Buccaneers’ quarterback conundrum.

While hurdles are aplenty, the Buccaneers’ campaign might still hold surprises. They might struggle, but don’t write them off just yet â€“ especially in a division that’s anyone’s game.

