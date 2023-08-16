Tampa Bay Rays vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Preview by SportsGrid 10 minutes ago

In what could be a critical MLB series for both clubs, the Tampa Bay Rays are headed west to take on the San Francisco Giants.

Ryan Walker is set to start for the Giants, while the Rays will put their trust in Aaron Civale. The Rays came into this game as the road favorite, but the odds now have the Giants favored.

As is typical for San Francisco, the temperature will be around 68 degrees. It’s been a balmy day, with the wind blowing out to dead center field at nine miles per hour. Though some may think this favors the batters, it doesn’t always significantly impact San Francisco.

Walker has been performing solidly over the past 30 days. Against the 69 batters he’s faced, he’s allowed a .113 ISO and a .258 weighted on-base percentage. Conversely, Civale also boasts impressive numbers over the past 30 days. This matchup is in a pitcher’s ballpark, with both teams fighting for playoff spots.

Regarding taking a side, we’re recommending the under on 8.5 total runs. Given the strong pitching from both teams, a low-scoring game seems likely.

One exciting aspect of this matchup is the Giants’ use of an opener in Walker. In his recent outings, he’s pitched two innings, one inning, and one and two-thirds innings. This approach might be unusual for some fans, but it’s crucial to understand its strategy. The theory is to start with a pitcher who can handle the top of the opposing lineup. Then, the team brings in a long reliever to cover the middle innings. Ross Stripling is expected to follow Walker in this game, ideally pitching around 4.5 to 5 innings. When betting on games with an opener, it’s helpful to consider the long reliever as the starter. In this case, betting against Stripling should be similar to betting against Walker, even if their roles are reversed.

Betting Odds: Tampa Bay Rays: -102, San Francisco Giants: -116, Total Runs: 8.5 (Under -102, Over -120)

Both teams are competing for playoff spots, so expect a competitive game with solid performances from both starters. And when it comes to betting, consider the under on total runs and factor in the use of an opener in your strategy.

