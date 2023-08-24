The Bizarre Tale Of Trey Lance’s Descent With the 49ers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

In an astonishing turn of events, the NFL world has been taken by storm by the recent developments around Trey Lance. The former third-overall pick, who had shown immense promise early on, is not only unable to surpass Brock Purdy for the starting quarterback position in San Francisco but he’s also been placed below Sam Darnold on the depth chart.

Coach Kyle Shanahan might be projecting a hopeful stance in public by wishing that Lance continues with the team, but those in the know understand the implications of this demotion. It silently signals Lance’s availability for trade, a move that might not be too far away given the current trajectory.

It’s essential to reevaluate and understand the narrative surrounding Trey Lance and his journey. The beat reporters had their reservations early on. While Jimmy Garoppolo was continuously lauded for his prowess, very few kind words were showered on Lance. The situation only got murkier when Sam Darnold arrived in San Francisco. Despite a career that could at best be described as underwhelming, the beat reporters were quick to equate Darnold’s style to that of the legendary Steve Young. Lance, unfortunately, missed that bandwagon.

The most baffling part of this storyline is how the narrative seemed evident to those following closely. One would assume that if there were any coach capable of honing raw talent, it would be Kyle Shanahan. Yet, all indications, from practices to off-season events, highlighted a lack of progress.

Lance’s silence is deafening for someone supposed to redefine the quarterback’s role in the NFL. One could argue that even a fabricated positive narrative around him could have potentially boosted his stock. The management, including John Lynch, seemed content bypassing such tactics, placing their bets on Brock Purdy and getting Darnold as reinforcement.

Rumors had been rife for years about Lance’s future. Whispered phone calls, potential trade talks, and now the final judgment seems to have passed – Trey Lance might not have what it takes to shine in the NFL with the 49ers.

