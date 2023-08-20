Top 5 Players from this Year's Transfer Portal in the ACC

1. JJ Starling – Notre Dame to Syracuse

Despite playing for Notre Dame during a lackluster season, JJ Starling‘s exceptional talent did not escape the keen eyes of basketball enthusiasts. As a freshman, he showed great potential, although there’s still room for improvement in efficiency and playmaking. Nevertheless, his arrival at Syracuse brings hope and excitement to fans as they look forward to a promising era in upstate New York basketball, post-Boeheim.

2. Harrison Ingram – Stanford to North Carolina

Harrison Ingram, a former McDonald’s All-American, possesses all the qualities to become an elite player. Unfortunately, his talents were somewhat overshadowed by a less-than-ideal situation at Stanford. However, fans at North Carolina can now celebrate his commitment to their team. With Ingram’s arrival, he is expected to make an immediate impact and could even become a household name before the New Year rings in.

3. Joseph Girard – Syracuse to Clemson

Following the retirement of legendary head coach Jim Boeheim, Syracuse experienced a few departures, and Joseph Girard was among them. However, he has chosen an intriguing path, opting for a rare intraconference transfer to Clemson. While maintaining the same team colors, Girard brings his sharpshooting abilities as a 36 percent three-point shooter. With the potential to handle the ball from the backcourt, he adds depth to Clemson’s roster but may face challenges finishing in the paint due to his 6’1″ frame.

4. Tre White – USC to Louisville

Hailing from Dallas, Texas, Tre White showcased immense promise as a versatile guard at USC. Although highly touted, his three-point shooting could use some refinement to elevate his game further. Nonetheless, White’s potential is undeniable as an athletic wing, making him a strong candidate for a starting role in almost any program nationwide. Louisville fans eagerly await the contributions he’ll bring to their team.

5. Matthew Cleveland – Florida State to Miami Highly regarded as a five-star recruit during his high school days, Matthew Cleveland‘s journey at Florida State didn’t yield the team success he had anticipated. Despite possessing immense talent, he remained somewhat underappreciated due to the limited national attention the Seminoles received during his time there. However, a new chapter unfolds as Cleveland makes the move to Miami. With a fresh start, he aims to showcase his skills on a larger stage, and he’ll likely garner the national recognition he truly deserves as he takes his talents to the Hurricanes’ court.