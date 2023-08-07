Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Preview by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The stage is set for an interesting encounter as the Toronto Blue Jays prepare to square off against the Cleveland Guardians in today’s highly anticipated MLB matchup. Betting markets are showing a promising night for the Blue Jays, offering a -124 price on Canada’s team. The total over/under is posted at 8.5.

The center of attention is Hyun Jin Ryu, the starting pitcher for the Blue Jays. This will mark Ryu’s second start of the season. After a rocky start in his season debut, where he allowed four runs and nine hits in a 13-3 loss to the Orioles, bettors and fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly watching if he can turn things around.

It’s worth mentioning that the Cleveland Guardians’ lineup is considerably different from the Orioles’, which may present Ryu with a unique opportunity to showcase his skills. Despite his previous performance, we must remember that a single game doesn’t necessarily set the tone for how he’ll continue performing. There is a strong belief that Ryu will demonstrate improved command on the mound against the Guardians.

On the Guardians’ side, Gavin Williams will take the mound. However, the Guardians playing at home might give them the slight advantage they need.

Considering the betting dynamics, it’s important to note that games involving the Guardians at their home turf tend to lean towards the under. This could hold true in the present encounter, especially given the game’s total is 8.5.

The Blue Jays seem to hold an advantage from top to bottom when looking at both lineups. Considering Ryu’s likely improved performance, the Guardians’ home-field advantage, and the historical trend of low-scoring games in Cleveland, one might be inclined to back the Blue Jays at the offered price.

For bettors looking at this game, the odds point towards backing the Toronto Blue Jays and potentially considering the under.

