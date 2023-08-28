Trey Lance Trade To Cowboys Doesn't Make Sense by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The NFL season always promises surprises, and the 2023 trades have been no exception. Trey Lance has caused a lot of headlines over the last week, and we’ll dive into those here. A young quarterback who showed immense potential with the San Francisco 49ers, he’s now en route to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

The return on investment the 49ers secured for their young quarterback talent seems fair, considering how his NFL career has gone to date. The choice of team? That’s where it gets a bit perplexing.

Of all the teams in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys might be one of the last ones you’d think of when considering a landing spot for Lance. Why? It’s simple. The team already has a well-established franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott. Prescott, who’s under a lengthy contract, is projected to be the face of the Cowboys for the foreseeable future. And in a few years, when Lance’s contract is up for renewal, the chances are he’ll be moving out unless there’s a significant change in the current plan.

Let’s play devil’s advocate for a moment. Say the Cowboys wanted Trey Lance as a high-level backup. It’s a reasonable argument, but does he have a clear shot at QB2 over Cooper Rush? Last year, Rush made a name for himself, stepping up when Prescott was injured. With a commendable 4-1 starting record, Rush proved his ability under pressure. Though Lance’s ceiling might be higher, it’s tough to argue that he should leapfrog over Rush based on merit.

The move to trade for Lance at the cost of a fourth-round pick isn’t necessarily the problem. The issue lies in the fit and the strategic direction the Cowboys are heading. As of now, it’s a puzzle, and the pieces don’t quite fit.

While the trade may have generated buzz, it leaves us with more questions than answers. Here’s hoping the upcoming season sheds some light on this unexpected twist.

