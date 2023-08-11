UEFA Champions League Futures: With Harry Kane, is Bayern Munich the Team to Beat? by SportsGrid 9 minutes ago

To all the Champions League enthusiasts out there, we have something for you. Today we turn our spotlight onto Bayern Munich and their odds of clinching the prestigious UCL title.

At +750 on FanDuel Sportsbook, Bayern Munich is turning heads in the betting market, especially given the significant moves they’ve been making. In the last 24 hours, the German giants have successfully completed the signing of the English marksman Harry Kane. This acquisition is particularly significant as Bayern were in dire need of a reliable goal scorer â€“ and now, they certainly have one of the best.

For a bit of context, it’s noteworthy to mention that only Real Madrid has ever secured back-to-back UCL titles, achieving this feat in 2016 and 2017. Given the current favorites, Manchester City, at +195, the possibility of them repeating this historic achievement leaves room for speculation.

However, if City fails to mirror Real Madrid’s accomplishment, the competition is truly open. And among the contenders, Bayern stands out. They seem the most complete with a balanced squad, reinforced attack, and seasoned experience in European competitions. Consequently, they’re our top choice to lift the UCL trophy this season.

As the Champions League drama unfolds, keep an eye on Bayern Munich. Their mix of experience and newfound firepower may see them crowned as Europe’s best.

