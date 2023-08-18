Unlocking the Bills Offense: Creating Options For Josh Allen by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As the new NFL season approaches, some Buffalo Bills fans are asking: why isn’t tight end Dalton Kincaid, the tight end, getting more reps? While it’s true that Dawson Knox currently holds the TE1 spot, there’s a case to be made that Kincaid deserves a shot to prove himself.

The logic is simple. In the past, Allen has shown that he thrives when given multiple options in the passing game. With Gabe Davis as a reliable second option, the addition of Kincaid could provide an element of unpredictability to an already potent offense.

Despite the talent on the field, building a rapport between quarterback and receivers takes time. And as we’ve seen with some of the most successful teams, the thousands of reps taken during training camp and practice can make all the difference come playoff time. After all, Allen can’t just adjust on the fly in Week 1. This is why Kincaid needs to get in some practice reps with Allen now rather than later.

By incorporating Kincaid into the offense, the team can also work to preserve their star quarterback, Josh Allen. We all saw what happened last year after he got injured in the New York Jets game. His performance wasn’t the same, and although the team still managed to win games, they weren’t dominating opponents as they had been earlier in the season. The team must balance how they utilize Allen, especially if they want to make a deep playoff run.

The Buffalo Bills would be wise to give Kincaid some reps. With a quarterback like Allen and an offense that has the potential to be explosive, Kincaid could be the missing piece that propels the team to the next level. In the highly competitive world of NFL football, you have to use every weapon at your disposal, and Kincaid has the potential to be a game-changer.

