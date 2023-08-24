Why did the 49ers Go With Darnold, and What do They do with Trey Lance? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The San Francisco 49ers faced a crucial quarterback decision for their starter and backup role. Surprisingly, Sam Darnold will be the number two, with Brock Purdy again leading the team out of the gates. This development has left many NFL pundits and fans puzzled, especially considering the heavy investment in Trey Lance, for whom the 49ers sacrificed three first-round picks.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Lance’s journey with the 49ers has been plagued by injuries and limited playtime. Whenever the young QB seemed poised for an opportunity, injuries derailed his momentum. Addressing the situation on KNBR in San Francisco, Coach Shanahan explained his decision to favor Darnold over Lance. Shanahan stated, “This isn’t a thing that we’re giving up on Trey. This is more about how Brock played in his seven games and how good Sam has looked.” About ten days ago, Shanahan observed that Darnold began to distinguish himself, necessitating a clear decision.

Shanahan expressed his desire to have all three quarterbacks, highlighting the unpredictability of the game and pointing to the previous season, where they required four quarterbacks. He remains optimistic about Lance’s future, recognizing the challenges he’s faced but acknowledging his potential.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

The discourse around the 49ers’ quarterback choices isn’t just about the present but the future, too. Critics are quick to point fingers at Shanahan. Often hailed as a “quarterback guru,” Shanahan’s decision to trade up for an FCS player who’s barely seen playing time raises eyebrows. Undeniably, a three-first-round pick investment for a player with limited field presence reflects poorly on the team’s decision-making.

Speculations abound regarding Lance’s future. Some analysts predict he might not stay a 49er for long, suggesting teams like the Minnesota Vikings or even the Las Vegas Raiders as potential destinations. Others draw parallels to the Denver Broncos’ struggles drafting quarterbacks under John Elway.

Regardless, the 49ers’ QB debacle stands as a lesson. Many notable players were picked after Lance, including Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, Kyle Pitts, and Justin Fields, to name a few. This adds to the weight of the decision and the subsequent questions around the future trajectory of the San Francisco 49ers.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.