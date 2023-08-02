Will the Rangers or Astros Win the AL West? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The AL West Division is shaping up to be a thrilling battle to the finish line this season, with two titans at the top, the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers. The latter, priced at +115 to win the division, added big-name starter Max Scherzer at the trade deadline, making their bid for the crown even more formidable. On the other side of the diamond, the Astros, now priced at -130, welcomed Justin Verlander to their roster, intensifying the race.

However, the Astros seem to have the upper hand, at least on paper. The Astros look formidable again with Jose Altuve back at the leadoff spot and Yordan Alvarez in the middle of their order.

Yet, one should not overlook the potential dark horses in this divisional race, the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels. The Mariners, sporting a +1600 price, and the Angels at a +2400 price, offer significant potential returns for bettors willing to gamble on the underdogs.

Despite being five games behind the Texas and Houston squads, the Angels remain in contention, a testament to the upside of their lineup.

It’s crucial to consider the differing pressures each team faces. The Texas Rangers, despite being in unfamiliar territory, are burdened by the weight of expectations against a team in Houston that’s been there before.

Conversely, the Astros are used to the spotlight and the villainous narrative. They’ve weathered storms of accusations stemming from their notorious cheating scandal. Despite it all, they remain competitive and are the recent World Series champions. This experience under pressure makes them the slight favorites in this division.

The odds might favor the Astros, but the division race is far from over. The Rangers, Mariners, and Angels could all potentially be crowned. The Rangers and Astros have separated themselves from the pack, but time will tell if they stay there.

