WNBA Championship Futures (Aug. 22): Liberty Gaining Steam

There’s less than a month in the 2023 WNBA regular season, and oddsmakers continue to make a definitive statement, pointing to an eventual Finals clash between the league’s two superteams.

With that in mind, let’s look at the current championship futures.

1) Las Vegas Aces (-220)

Becky Hammon‘s squad has looked a little more vulnerable of late, headlined by Saturday’s stunning 78-72 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, a game the Aces entered as whopping 17-point favorites. Before that contest, Las Vegas dropped two of three meetings to rival New York Liberty in blowout fashion. While still sound favorites, the poor stretch has seen the Aces’ championship odds dip from -310 at the beginning of the month to -220. That said, one should not discard just how dominant the defending champs have been in their title defense, Las Vegas boasting a league-best 28-4 record while ranking first in offense (93.1 PPG), second in defense (79.4 PPG), and first in average point differential (+13.2).

2) New York Liberty (+200)

Led by their Big 3 of Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, and Sabrina Ionescu, the Liberty appear to be the only team capable of challenging the Aces, with no other squad priced under +2700. After a slow start to the season, New York has looked like a well-oiled machine, winning 16 of its last 19 games, including the two victories above over Las Vegas. Bettors have responded as the Liberty’s title odds have shortened from +270 to +200. New York’s final regular season meeting with the Aces comes on August 28, a result that should again profoundly impact the futures market.

Remaining Odds

Connecticut Sun (+2700)

Dallas Wings (+3200)

Washington Mystics (+6500)

Atlanta Dream (+16000)

Minnesota Lynx (+16000)

Los Angeles Sparks (+17000)

Chicago Sky (+18000)

Seattle Storm (+24000)

Phoenix Mercury (+49000)

Indiana Fever (+49000)

