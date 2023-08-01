WNBA Championship Futures (August 1): A Two-Horse Race by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

We’re past the halfway mark in the 2023 WNBA season, and oddsmakers continue to make a definitive statement, pointing to an eventual Finals clash between the league’s two superteams.

With that in mind, let’s look at the current championship futures.

All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

1) Las Vegas Aces (-310)

Can anyone stop the Aces‘ quest for a repeat? That’s the question facing the rest of the Association, as Becky Hammon‘s group has been utterly dominant. Las Vegas boasts a league-best 23-2 record, has won seven straight games, ranks first in offense (94.5 PPG), second in defense (79.2 PPG), and first in average point differential (15.2). The Aces are basically an All-Star team with a starting five of Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Candace Parker, and reigning MVP A’ja Wilson. At -310 odds, Las Vegas remains a decisive championship favorite, and rightfully so.

2) New York Liberty (+270)

Led by their Big 3 of Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, and Sabrina Ionescu, the Liberty appear to be the only team capable of challenging the Aces, with no other squad priced under +3000. New York disappointed in the much-hyped first meeting against the reigning champs, falling 98-81, but has since rattled off victories in ten of their past 12 games. A rematch with Las Vegas awaits on August 6 in what could profoundly impact the futures market.

Remaining Odds

Dallas Wings (+3000)

Connecticut Sun (+3000)

Washington Mystics (+8000)

Atlanta Dream (+13000)

Chicago Sky (+16000)

Minnesota Lynx (+16000)

Los Angeles Sparks (+22000)

Seattle Storm (+37000)

Phoenix Mercury (+37000)

Indiana Fever (+37000)

