Zach Wilson Struggles for Jets In NFL Hall of Fame Game by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The spectacle of the Hall of Fame game always provides an opportunity for teams to showcase their talent, yet for the New York Jets and Zach Wilson, nothing stood out.

Wilson was a top-five draft pick, now in his third year in the NFL. The expectations from him in terms of performance are high, and he’s yet to deliver on those, which is why the team brought in veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The game was not a disaster for Wilson. He pulled off a 57-yard completion, putting the Jets on the Cleveland 31, yet the team couldn’t find the end zone. It raises questions about Wilson’s ability to make the most out of these crucial moments, like failing to convert a third and five and just falling short on the opening drive with a two-yard run.

Some questioned why Wilson was even playing in the Hall of Fame game. Let’s clarify something here – Wilson is not challenging Aaron Rodgers for the starting job in Week 1, and if Rodgers goes down, the situation will call for Wilson to come in. Wilson has just come off a less-than-stellar season and needs to play as much football as possible to regain his form and confidence.

The fact that Rodgers is with the New York Jets is a testament to the team’s understanding that Wilson is currently not up to the mark as their starting quarterback. The Hall of Fame game was more of a platform for Wilson to prove he deserves to back up Rodgers. The question that lingers isn’t why Wilson was playing but rather why he wasn’t playing longer.

He needs to improve his game to live up to his potential and high draft status. If the Jets are to thrive this season, they’ll need Wilson to be a solid backup quarterback.

While Wilson’s performance was far from disastrous, it still left much to be desired. If the Jets and Wilson aim to silence their critics, they must leverage these preseason games as platforms for improvement and progression. The football world will watch closely how this story unfolds in future games.

