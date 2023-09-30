2023-24 Kansas Preview: Stacked Roster Makes Jayhawks Favorites by SportsGrid 40 Minutes Ago

With the college basketball season less than six weeks away, it’s time to start getting up to speed on the top programs in the country. With so many Final Four contenders across the sport, it’s never too early to get familiar with the top programs.

We start with Kansas, a perennial blue blood that sits atop the oddsboard to cut down the nets in April. We break down the most significant keys that make the Jayhawks the likely preseason No. 1, just two seasons removed from a national championship.

National Championship Odds: +1000

Final Four Odds: +350

Hunter Dickinson Headlines the Transfer Class

Hunter Dickinson’s transfer from Michigan to Kansas was arguably the biggest name to make a move in the college hoops offseason. He is a score-first big man who can convert at all three levels and will be the focal point of the Jayhawk offense this season. Brother of former Kansas guard Christian Braun, Santa Clara transfer Parker Braun, and Towson transfer Nicolas Timberlake join the team via the portal, providing a combined 232 games of collegiate experience.

Harris, McCullars Return as Key Pieces

While the transfer class may take the headlines, DaJuan Harris Jr. and Kevin McCullar Jr. are returning starters and will surely retain their spots in the starting five with Dickinson. Harris is widely regarded as one of the top point guards in the country heading into this season, while McCullar fills an elite glue guy who provides a little bit of everything when on the court.

Will the New Big 12 Give Them Fits?

While the Big 12 has often been a walk in the park for Kansas, it’s gotten stronger in recent years, and the addition of Houston only adds another legitimate contender. The Jayhawks should be favored to claim their 22nd Big 12 regular-season title since 1997, but the Cougars and the typical contending programs within the conference will all be gunning for Kansas every night.

