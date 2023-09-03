3 Kansas City Chiefs To Watch for on Offense by SportsGrid 10 Minutes Ago

It’s no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs have an explosive offense, but multiple players are poised for breakouts in 2023. Led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on offense, the Chiefs are once again expected to put up points. With an offensive magician like Andy Reid calling the shots, the Chiefs are expected to get more young skill position players involved.

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Chiefs’ offense that can stand out in 2023.

Skyy Moore, WR

The hype is still there for Skyy Moore, who is entering his second year in the NFL. The buzz in training camp is that Moore is expected to take a much more significant role, potentially even becoming the club’s No. 1 wideout. That’s a considerable responsibility for a player who struggled to find consistency and stay healthy in his rookie year. Still, the potential is there for Moore and reports out of KC suggest he could finish the year second in targets behind Kelce. Moore has the talent; the only thing stopping him is his ability to stay on the field. If Moore can stay healthy, look for him to be a popular target for Mahomes.

Isiah Pacheco, RB

We’ve already seen running back Isiah Pacheco make noise for the Chiefs down the stretch and in the playoffs, but we’re curious to see what he can do in an entire season as the lead-back. With a pass-heavy offensive attack led by Mahomes, there will be a lot of prime opportunities for Pacheco to find holes and contribute. The Chiefs finding success with a late-round pick in Pacheco doesn’t bode well for other running backs in the NFL looking to get paid. Even though the Chiefs are likely to mix their running backs depending on matchups, Pacheco has the upper hand. We believe there’s a strong chance he will end up with double-digit touchdowns in 2023.

Rashee Rice, WR

After dealing Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs haven’t invested much in their pass catchers outside of Kelce. The Chiefs are relying heavily on their young wide receiver room to make a difference in 2023, which they did last year when they won the Super Bowl. They’ve taken that to another level this year, and a player we see taking on a more sizable role is wideout Rashee Rice. Reports out of training camp have been promising for Rice, and although he’s only expected to begin the year as a rotational player, we believe he boasts big play upside.

