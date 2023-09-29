3 NFL Players We Expect to Bounce Back in Week 4 by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

As with every week in the NFL season, we saw disappointing fantasy lines from some otherwise trustworthy assets around the league. Looking ahead to Week 4, we predict three players with favorable matchups that could bounce back from their poor Week 3 outings and redeem themselves in the eyes of their fantasy managers.

Bijan Robinson – 10.0 points [RB22] (Week 4 Matchup: @ JAX)

While finishing within the top 24 running backs means Bijan Robinson was at least worth starting in a 12-team league, he did not live up to his first-round draft billing. For Robinson’s managers, the good news is that he is beginning to see the workload we were hoping for over the past two weeks. After playing just 63 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 1, he has combined for 77 percent of them over the past two weeks. The negative game script favors him as the team’s primary pass-catcher out of the backfield, which makes him an even better play as slight underdogs against the Jaguars in London this week.

Kyren Williams – 8.5 points [RB28] (Week 4 Matchup: @ IND)

While Kyren Williams did not find the end zone and only hauled in a pair of receptions on Monday night, he still receives elite snap shares for a running back. He played every single snap in Week 3 and leads all running backs in the NFL in snap share at a whopping 85 percent. There doesn’t appear to be any competition for snaps in the Rams’ backfield, and until head coach Sean McVay shows any interest in other backs, Williams will be a must-start, no matter what.

Mark Andrews – 7.5 points [TE21] (Week 4 Matchup: @ CLE)

Upon returning from a quad injury suffered in training camp, Mark Andrews has been a bit of a letdown for fantasy managers. His finish outside of the top 20 at tight end last week was unacceptable for someone being drafted in the third round this season, but we know the talent is there. The further he gets removed from his injury, the more he can be relied on each week. While the Browns aren’t the most favorable bounce-back spot for any fantasy asset, Andrews is too good to continue this slump and remains matchup-proof.

