3 Things We Learned From the Philadelphia Eagles After Week 2

After winning the NFC last season, the Philadelphia Eagles are back with a vengeance and trying to get over the hump. They’ve looked the part through two weeks.

SportsGrid looks at the Eagles through two games.

1. Game Planning Against Eagles Run Game Will be a Problem

We might be reading a little too much into this, but the Eagles have multiple running backs on their roster that you can make a case to be their starter every week. Kenneth Gainwell got the bulk of the workload in Week 1 against the New England Patriots but didn’t suit up in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings due to an injury. In Week 2, D’Andre Swift was the feature back for the Eagles, and the former Detroit Lion made quite the impression. He looked good in pass protection and tallied 175 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Playing in front of a top offensive line in the NFL has its perks, but Swift looked explosive and ran with the opportunity. Not only do the Eagles have Gainwell and Swift, but they also have the notoriously explosive Rashaad Penny. In addition, Boston Scott will receive some touches, meaning it will be difficult to predict who will lead the Eagles in backfield touches weekly. Regardless, there’s so much talent in their running back room and on their offensive line that running the football will continue to be a significant strength for the team.

2. DeVonta Smith Might be Eagles Best WR

If you have A.J. Brown on your fantasy team, don’t take offense or look away. It might be a slight overreaction to suggest that DeVonta Smith has taken over as the Eagles’ top receiving option, but we like his prospects moving forward. Smith has explosive ability and has stretched the field multiple times through two games. Yes, Brown is more physically gifted, but Smith has a lot of untapped upside. There will likely be some big weeks for Brown and some for Smith throughout the season, but we’re prepared to watch this situation and potentially declare Smith as Jalen Hurts’s new top target. We know this might be an overreaction, but we’re still comfortable saying that Smith will see an increased role and challenge Brown as their top wide receiver.

3. The Defensive Line and Depth Looks Strong

The Eagles let some talent go in free agency but have been good at drafting and replacing names that priced themselves out of town. Due to off-the-field issues, Jalen Carter fell to the Eagles in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he’s already making an impression through two games. Carter has one sack through two games but has continued to be impressive and win battles in the trenches. If he keeps developing like we believe he can, he will put the rest of the league on notice. The Eagles have already dealt with many injuries through two games, but their depth has performed. In a short week against a talented Minnesota offense, the Eagles’ depth shined and was a significant reason why they were able to come out on top in this matchup. Great teams have depth, and the Eagles have continued to demonstrate that in spades.

