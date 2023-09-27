3 Things We Learned from the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Philadelphia Eagles stood tall in a battle of unbeaten teams on Monday Night Football, dismantling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 25-11 road victory and pushing them to 3-0.

To help recap the action, we discuss the three biggest takeaways you should be walking away from after Philly’s win this week.

Their Floor Is Pretty Damn Good

With the way Eagles fans and the national media have been talking about this team, you’d think they were 0-3, and the sky was falling. Instead, they sit as one of the three remaining undefeated teams in the NFL, who could be on their way to another NFC East title. The team has looked better with each performance and is still notching wins in games where they are not firing on all cylinders. With an offense balanced in its attack and a defense with big-play potential, the Eagles have shown through three games that they can win ugly.

D’Andre Swift Was a One of the Pickups of the Offseason

After being listed as a healthy inactive for Week 1, it puzzled many why the Eagles would go out and get D’Andre Swift from the Detroit Lions and avoid utilizing him in their season-opener. That was put to bed quickly since Swift has racked up a whopping 308 rushing yards, far and away the most in the league over the past two weeks. As if the Eagles offense couldn’t get more terrifying, Swift’s addition has brought a new dimension many thought they would be missing after the departure of Miles Sanders.

This Defense Is Still Capable of Big-Time Performances

Philly stifled Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay offense all night, with their lone touchdown coming on a one-yard pass to Mike Evans in garbage time. Rookie first-round selection defensive tackle Jalen Carter made a crucial play late in the first half, chasing down Bucs running back Rachaad White from behind and punching the ball out for a takeaway, leading to a Jake Elliott field goal. While they didn’t look up to par in the opening two games against the Patriots and Vikings, Monday night’s performance was much closer to the standard most had for this unit heading into the season.

