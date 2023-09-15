5 Teams You Need to Back Against the Spread in Week 2 by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Week 2 of the NFL season is here, and after an eventful Week 1, where we only went 3-2, we’ll take our profit and live to fight another day.

Here is who I’m on this week.

Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons

A few things are motivating this bet. Looking at the Green Bay Packers, this is a horrible spot for them. This will be their second road game of the season, while the Atlanta Falcons are in their building for a second consecutive game. Atlanta benefited last week from facing Bryce Young in his first career game, but their ground attack won that game. Last year, Green Bay was one of the worst teams in football against the run, and they weren’t necessarily impressive in that department last week against a dreadful Bears’ offense, so Atlanta’s two-headed monster of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier should feast. Plus, people are underrating the Falcons’ defense entirely. Watch them work this week!

Take the Falcons straight up.

Pick: Falcons ML

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions

I hate overreacting to Week 1 when making my Week 2 picks because that’s what the books want, but I’m doing it. The Seattle Seahawks looked atrocious last week. There’s no way around it. Defensively, they let Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell eat them alive. On the offensive end, Geno Smith looked utterly lost. I expect Seattle to figure it out eventually, but the Detroit Lions are coming into Sunday off a long week and will have a next-level crowd behind them after they took down the Chiefs in Kansas City.

I look for the Lions to ride the momentum, feed off their crowd, and make a statement win.

Pick: Lions -4.5

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It feels like everyone and their mother is on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and I’m not buying it. Listen, Tampa Bay pulled out an excellent victory on the road against the Minnesota Vikings last week, but by all metrics, they should have lost that game. As we saw last night in the Thursday Night Football showdown, the Vikings have a clear turnover issue, so in my mind, that isn’t something the Bucs forced out of the Vikings. There is nothing I can say to convince anyone that the Bears looked good last week against the Packers, but circling back to Week 1 overreactions, they were considered a better team than the Bucs.

I’m all over buying the points here, but I will wait to see if the public drives this line to three.

Pick: Bears +2.5

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

Play the spot, not the team, and there is no better spot this week than being on the New England Patriots. Everyone saw the Miami Dolphins‘ thrilling victory over the Chargers in Los Angeles last week, where Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa put on a clinic. Now, they must travel from LA to Miami and then to New England. The Patriots are sitting pretty for their second straight home game and should be feeling confident and hungry after they won three of four quarters against the Eagles in Week 1.

I would have taken the Patriots if this line was even, so you’re telling me I get them with a field goal at home? Give me a break. Let’s ride.

Pick: Patriots +3

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

The New Orleans Saints might be 1-0, but nothing about their Week 1 performance should have them sitting as three-point favorites on the road. The Carolina Panthers might have got their teeth kicked in against Atlanta, but their pass defense looked promising. You beat the Panthers by absolutely punishing them on the ground, and I don’t think Jamaal Williams and a below-average offensive line are enough to do so. I trust Frank Reich as a teacher and Bryce Young as a learner, so they’ll be ready.

This might be an ugly, low-scoring affair, but I’ll take the three points at home any day of the week.

Pick: Panthers +3

Moneyline Parlay

Bills ML, Cowboys ML, 49ers ML (+110)

The Buffalo Bills aren’t losing at home to the Las Vegas Raiders, who are traveling cross country. After how the Bills gave that game up to the Jets last week, Josh Allen will get it done in his own building to make a statement.

We all saw the show the Dallas Cowboys put on over the New York Giants, so now I get that team against Zach Wilson? The Cowboys aren’t losing.

I usually wouldn’t like the San Francisco 49ers since this will be their second straight road game, but when the 49ers play the Rams in LA, it’s a home game for them. This defense won’t allow the likes of Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell to beat them.

