5 Teams You Need to Back on Sunday Against the Spread

NFL football is underway, and after a thrilling Thursday night bout between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs, we’re gearing up for Sunday.

Here are five teams you should be looking to back against the spread on Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

This might be one of the more entertaining games of the day, and I’ve been high on the Pittsburgh Steelers all off-season and am not backing down now. When TJ Watt is on the field, this defense is one of the best units in football, and the team wins games as they went 8-2 with healthy last year. Plus, can we stop acting like Brock Purdy is already a star? I’d argue Kenny Pickett is the better quarterback! Pickett will be ready to prove something. We can’t forget about Mike Tomlin never having a losing year. I like Pittsburgh in the upset, but take the points for extra insurance, as this should be a close, low-scoring affair.

Pick: Steelers +2.5

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

I’ve always been one to fade rookie quarterbacks making their debuts, and while I expect to bet on the Carolina Panthers later in the season, given my faith in Frank Reich, I don’t want any part of Bryce Young yet. Not to mention, I’ve been bullish on the Atlanta Falcons all offseason. This Falcons team isn’t a pushover. I expect them to win the NFC South, Desmond Ridder will play efficient football, and Bijan Robinson will assert himself as a top-five running back in the sport and win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Their defense was overhauled this offseason, and I envision them matching up well against a questionable Panthers offensive line and receivers. I like the Falcons by a touchdown.

Pick: Falcons -3.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings

I’m not high on either of these squads. I don’t think the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be any good because of Todd Bowles and Baker Mayfield, while I expect the Minnesota Vikings to take a step back and Kirk Cousins to regress. That said, if there was ever a spot to back Tampa Bay, it’s here. I know the Vikings brought in a flashy defensive coordinator in Brian Flores, but there is barely any talent on this defense. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin should be able to get anything they want, so I trust Baker enough to feed his wide-open receivers. Tampa Bay’s defense is stout and filled with veteran talent. I see the Tampa vets winning against a Minnesota offense that lost Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook. Plus, Minnesota went 11-0 in oneâ€“score contests last year, and while I don’t envision that in 2023, it bodes well for getting six points with the Bucs.

Pick: Buccaneers +6

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Houston Texans will not be good, but ten points is a ton in Week 1. The Baltimore Ravens didn’t play Lamar Jackson at all this preseason. Should I expect him to walk in on Day 1 and shine? I don’t see it. Say what you want about the Texans, but DeMeco Ryans is an incredible defensive mind and will put his guys in the best position to succeed. Offensively, they’ll look to pound the running game and not overwork CJ Stroud against a stout Baltimore defense, so this should be a low-scoring contest. I anticipate growing pains for Baltimore’s offense, while Houston was able to gel a bunch this preseason. Take the ten.

Pick: Texans +10

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

I’m high on Sean Payton rejuvenating this Denver Broncos team after last year, but I need to see it to believe it. The Las Vegas Raiders have been pretty quiet all summer, yet they put together pretty impressive preseason showings that cannot be overlooked for chemistry purposes leading into Week 1. The Raiders went 2-0 against the Broncos last year, and they seemingly just had their number. On the road, getting over a field goal, I have more confidence in Jimmy Garoppolo, Davante Adams, and Josh Jacobs to do enough to keep this game close than seeing Russell Wilson find his old self in Week 1. It’s going to take time in Denver, so take Vegas here.

Pick: Raiders +3.5

