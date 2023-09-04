AFC West Win Totals: Rocky Road in the Mile High City by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The burning question for Mile High City enthusiasts isn’t just if the Denver Broncos can surpass their projected win total of 8.5. The intrigue goes deeper: Can the brilliant Sean Payton rejuvenate Russell Wilson into reclaiming his place among the NFL‘s elite quarterbacks?

It’s time to dive deep into the Broncos’ prospects for the forthcoming season.

Fans and bettors looking at the numbers will find the win total for the Broncos sits at 8.5. Those banking on optimism can get -106 on the over, while the under fetches a price of -114. We’re thinking Denver goes south on their total.

There’s no denying that Payton possesses a Midas touch when it comes to coaching. However, expecting him to reignite the same fire we witnessed in Wilson during his prime Seattle years might be a tall order.

On the defensive side, there should be some regression this season. Sure, last season was marred by injuries and questionable coaching decisions, but the proposed 8.5 feels a tad ambitious.

Navigating through the competitive waters of the AFC West is no small task. A cursory look at their fixture list suggests it will be a herculean challenge for them to notch nine victories.

So, to those scanning the betting landscape, lay your bets on the Denver Broncos falling short of the 8.5 win mark this season at -114. It might be a bumpy ride in Denver this year!

