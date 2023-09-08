Alcantara's Arm Woes: Is Tommy John Surgery on the Horizon? by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

The Major League Baseball community was taken aback when Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins was listed on the Injured List. This development comes after a visibly lackluster performance this year, raising questions about his health and potential underlying injuries.

After a spectacular season last year, Alcantara has been alarmingly average this season. Many fans and analysts have speculated about an undisclosed arm injury that might have bothered the pitcher throughout the season. The arm strain, typically a red flag, is often seen as a precursor to the dreaded Tommy John surgery. While this doesn’t mean Alcantara is bound for the operating room, the odds are leaning towards it.

Alcantara was a revelation in the previous season. Winning the NL Cy Young award, his performance on the mound was nothing short of brilliant. It’s essential to note that he isn’t typically a high-strikeout pitcher. Such players are often susceptible to spells of bad luck. When many balls are in play, a higher percentage could quickly transform into hits against the pitcher, even if they’re well-placed. Last year might have been an outlier where Alcantara experienced a rare stroke of good fortune with fewer hits, but this year seems to be the polar opposite.

The Miami Marlins are feeling the brunt of Alcantara’s decline. Even on his worst days, an average-performing Alcantara is still desirable. To put it in perspective, teams like the Cincinnati Reds would eagerly welcome a C-minus Alcantara into their fold. Such is the value he brings to the table.

