ALCS Watch: Orioles, Rangers Continue Rising, Astros Plummet

The American League is still tightly contested, and there’s much to like about the value multiple teams have to reach the ALCS.

Baltimore Orioles -120 (Last week: +105)

The Baltimore Orioles had their coming out party in 2023, with the top American League record at 97-59. Despite owning the best record, the O’s aren’t battle-tested in the playoffs and have a relatively young roster, making it challenging to know how they’ll react to the postseason. Still, the Orioles now find themselves with the top odds to play in the ALCS after getting bet down from +105 to -120.

Remaining Schedule: Washington Nationals (x2), Boston Red Sox (x4)

Texas Rangers +100 (Last week: +370)

It would be a significant understatement to say it’s been a rollercoaster ride in September for the Texas Rangers. There have been astronomical highs but also some lows. The Rangers are coming off a significant sweep over the Seattle Mariners on the weekend, boasting a 2.5-game lead atop the AL West. With that, the Rangers’ odds of playing in the ALCS have risen considerably over the last week from +370 to +100.

Remaining Schedule: Seattle Mariners (x4), Los Angeles Angels (x3)

Tampa Bay Rays +220 (Last week: +190)

Yes, the Tampa Bay Rays have had some critical injuries to their starting rotation, but this team remains deep and has continued to truck along despite the adversity. The Rays trail the Orioles by 2.5 games atop the AL East but have already clinched a spot in the postseason. Tampa Bay owns a mediocre 5-5 record over their last ten games, leading to their odds taking a slight hit from +190 to +220.

Remaining Schedule: Toronto Blue Jays (x3), Boston Red Sox (x2)

Minnesota Twins +290 (Last week: +360)

The Minnesota Twins largely get overlooked due to playing in the dismal AL Central. Still, the Twins clinched the division and are essentially locked into the third seed in the American League playoff bracket. The Twins have won seven of their last ten games and will be a threat in the postseason. Over the previous week, the Twins odds of playing in the ALCS have been bet down from +360 to +290.

Remaining Schedule: Oakland Athletics (x3), Colorado Rockies (x3)

Toronto Blue Jays +310 (Last week: +370)

Starting pitching has continued to be a significant strength for the Toronto Blue Jays, but their lineup has been streaky. The Blue Jays won their series over the weekend against the Rays, which went a long way in solidifying their odds of being a playoff team. With Toronto having won seven of their last ten games, they’ve seen their odds of playing in the ALCS rise from +370 to +310.

Remaining Schedule: Tampa Bay Rays (x3), New York Yankees (x3)

Houston Astros +330 (Last week: -120)

The Houston Astros are a team to watch, with plenty of intrigue over the final week of the regular season. Not many pictured the Astros fighting for their playoff lives, but that’s where they sit with six games left on their schedule. With Houston owning a lackluster 3-7 record over their last ten games, the Astros’ odds of making it to the ALCS have fallen from -120 to +330 over the last week.

Remaining Schedule: Seattle Mariners (x3), Arizona Diamondbacks (x3)

Seattle Mariners +600 (Last week: +370)

The Seattle Mariners were MLB’s hottest team in August, but they’ve struggled in September and are coming off being swept by the Texas Rangers in a big series over the weekend. We’ve seen what this team can do when they’re hot, and we also know they boast one of the top starting rotations in baseball. Still, with the M’s sitting on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, they’ve continued to see their odds of playing in the ALCS drop from +370 to +600.

Remaining Schedule: Texas Rangers (x4), Houston Astros (x3)

Team Odds Baltimore Orioles -120 Texas Rangers 100 Tampa Bay Rays 220 Minnesota Twins 290 Toronto Blue Jays 310 Houston Astros 330 Seattle Mariners 600