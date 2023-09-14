AP NFL Regular Season MVP Race Week 2 Power Rankings by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The NFL is filled with talented quarterbacks, and the top ten MVP candidates for 2023 are all high-end signal callers. SportsGrid checks in weekly.

1. (Tie) Tua Tagovailoa +600 (Last week: +1600)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a performance to remember in their Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns, causing a significant spike in his MVP odds from +1600 to +600, where he is tied as the odds-on favorite.

1. (Tie) Patrick Mahomes +600 (Last week: +600)

Is there anything Patrick Mahomes hasn’t already won or can’t do? The Kansas City Chiefs got off to a slow start in Week 1, but it wasn’t for lack of effort from Mahomes. The uber-talented quarterback maintained his +600 odds to win the NFL MVP.

3. (Tie) Trevor Lawrence +900 (Last week: +1600)

There was a lot to like about Trevor Lawrence and how he broke out with the Jacksonville Jaguars in his sophomore season, and he picked up where he left off in Week 1, passing for 241 yards and a touchdown. Lawrence saw his odds rise substantially after Week 1 from +1600 to +900.

3. (Tie) Justin Herbert +900 (Last week: +900)



Although Justin Herbert has yet to reach his ceiling as an NFL franchise quarterback, there’s a lot to like about his profile, and some of that was on display in their Week 1 loss to the Dolphins. Herbert threw for 229 yards and a touchdown, maintaining his +900 odds to win MVP.

3. (Tie) Joe Burrow +900 (Last week: +700)

Joe Burrow didn’t look like his usual self in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, where he saw his Cincinnati Bengals get blown out. Burrow will look to bounce back with his second straight start against the AFC North on Sunday when they face off with the Baltimore Ravens. Burrow saw his MVP odds drop slightly from +700 to +900.

3. (Tie) Jalen Hurts +900 (Last week: +1200)

Jalen Hurts was a finalist to win NFL MVP last year and had the true breakout campaign that many folks were expecting from him. Hurts had a difficult matchup in Week 1 against New England’s defense but still threw for 170 yards and a touchdown. Hurts saw his odds rise from +1200 to +900 over the last week.

7. Josh Allen +1100 (Last week: +700)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen can sling it with the best of them in NFL circles. However, the headlines weren’t positive for Allen in Week 1, which saw him turn the ball over four times in their loss to the New York Jets. Thus, Allen saw his MVP odds drop from +700 to +1100.

8. (Tie) Dak Prescott +1400 (Last week: +1600)

Dak Prescott remains a high-end quarterback in the league, and there’s much to like about his prospects in the NFL MVP conversation. The Dallas Cowboys signal-caller helped facilitate their 40-0 blowout win over the New York Giants in Week 1, leading to his odds rising from +1600 to +1400.

8. (Tie) Lamar Jackson +1400 (Last week: +1600)

Lamar Jackson signed a big ticket with the Baltimore Ravens in the offseason, and if he can stay on the field, he has a lot of upside to win NFL MVP in 2023. Jackson kicked things off in Week 1 with an underwhelming performance against Houston, which caused his odds to drop from +1600 to +1400.

10. Brock Purdy +2000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

With all of the weapons surrounding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, it’s not a surprise he finds himself lurking. Purdy had a solid showing against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 and owns +2000 odds to win MVP.

NFL MVP Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

Player Team Odds Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 600 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 600 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 900 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 900 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 900 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 900 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 1100 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys 1400 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 1400 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers 2000

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL content.