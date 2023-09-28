Braves Triumph Over Cubs, Ronald Acuna Jr. Makes History by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

In a thrilling showdown, the Atlanta Braves once again showcased their dominance over the Chicago Cubs. Despite the Cubs’ initial 3-1 lead, Atlanta wasn’t about to go down without a fight. The determination of the Braves was evident when Marcell Ozuna delivered a game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth, dragging the teams into extra innings.

However, the night’s highlight was undoubtedly Ronald Acuna Jr., who not only stole his 70th base of the season but also became the game’s winning run. With this feat, he achieved an unprecedented milestone in MLB history: 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases in a single season. This record-breaking achievement can only hint at his potential MVP title for the National League. As the debate rages on regarding this year’s MVP with candidates like Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, it’s hard to ignore his outstanding performance.

Analysts might argue about the best player in MLB, or even within the Braves, but the numbers speak for themselves.

It wasn’t just a night of celebration for the Braves. The Cubs looked good at times but struggled to close it out for the second night in a row.

When looking at the bigger picture, the prowess of the Braves becomes even more evident. Currently leading by a whopping amount of games over the decently-performing Cubs, Atlanta has cemented itself as the powerhouse of MLB in 2023. It’s a testament to their skill, determination, and the exceptional talent of players like Ronald Acuna Jr.

The 2023 MLB season may still hold many surprises, but as of now, the Braves are setting the gold standard, with other teams trying to catch up.

