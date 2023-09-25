Broncos' Embarrassment Makes Sean Payton Eat His Words by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

NFL drama is at an all-time high, and the spotlight is glaring on Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. After his comments about former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett and the team’s recent embarrassment at the hands of the Miami Dolphins, those remarks are coming back to haunt Payton.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Traditionally, one of the unwritten rules in professional sports is that coaches refrain from publicly criticizing each other. But, it seems Payton, who many claim to be overhyped, has ignored this code of conduct. While his recent coaching performance has been less than stellar, calling out Hackett for what he dubbed “the worst coaching job” he’s ever seen in the NFL takes things to another level. It’s worth noting that even in Hackett’s less illustrious moments, his teams never gave up 70 points or lost by a 50-point margin.

However, it’s not just Hackett that Payton has called out. Last year, he made a bold statement about Tua Tagovailoa, criticizing the quarterback’s skill set and even predicting he wouldn’t last the season as a starter. This seems to have been a mistake, as Tagovailoa, with his talented supporting cast like Tyreek Hill, has been proving his doubters wrong week after week. Tagovailoa seems to be noting every criticism and turning it into motivation. Players’ and coaches’ energy suggests they’re ready to “run it up” on any team, especially those doubting them.

While some speculate that Payton might strategically aim for top draft prospects like Caleb Williams by intentionally losing games, this seems far-fetched. No coach in their right mind would want the label “worst team in the NFL.”

Now, the Broncos, under Payton’s leadership, are struggling significantly, drawing comparisons with the Chicago Bears. With both teams looking for a win, their upcoming clash will be a matchup to watch.

In the ruthless world of the NFL, comments made off the field can have serious implications on it. Coaches and players would do well to remember that the best responses are delivered through performance, not press conferences.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.