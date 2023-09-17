Cardinals Had What Win Probability Before Collapse Vs. Giants?! Thoughts and prayers to those who had Arizona moneyline by Sean T. McGuire 1 Hour Ago

There weren’t a ton of bettors who backed the Arizona Cardinals against the New York Giants at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. That should not be much of a surprise.

But for those faded the G-Men, who were coming off a 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, it was a tough-to-swallow second half. DraftKings Sportsbook received 17% of moneyline bets on the Cardinals, per VSIN.

That group must have felt fantastic with 1:04 left in the third quarter as the Cardinals possessed a 28-14 lead and converted a third-and-11. At that time, the Cardinals had a 95.6% chance to win the game, per ESPN. It then came crashing down.

After Arizona held New York scoreless in the first half, the Giants scored 31 second-half points. New York scored 17 points in the fourth quarter alone, which helped the visitors earn a 31-28 victory.

New York did not cover the 5-point spread as a road favorite, but did earn a victory for those who took the Giants on the moneyline or in survivor leagues. Eighty-four percent of the moneyline handle at DraftKings was on Big Blue, per VSIN. It represented 83% of moneyline tickets, which made for one of the most lopsided splits on the Week 2 slate.

The Giants improved to 1-1 on the season while the Cardinals fell to 0-2.