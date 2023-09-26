Chiefs vs. Jets: Has Kansas City Learned to Cover Big Spreads? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

When you talk about the Kansas City Chiefs and their performance against significant NFL betting lines, there’s a history of struggle. Sure, they managed to cover against the Chicago Bears, but on the road, a spread of 9.5 against the New York Jets appears suspiciously low. Why the cautious approach? Maybe there’s a twist in this tale.

Speaking of odds, the over/under for their upcoming matchup is set at 42.5. If Zach Wilson takes the field, one might expect some miscues. The guy is notorious for turning over the ball and could be good for at least three turnovers. It wouldn’t be a shocker if he delivered a trio of interceptions come Sunday. As bleak as it sounds, that’s the narrative being spun around him.

Looking back at recent games, one can’t help but think of the offense’s performance against a lackluster New England team. That game showcased an uninspiring offensive effort that left fans and pundits alike shaking their heads. Nathaniel Hackett seems to be at the center of the criticism. Vanilla play-calling, devoid of the flair and creativity many desire, makes him an easy target. The comparison with Robert Saleh might be a bit harsh, but the sentiment is clear. Where’s the energy, the enthusiasm?

When you’ve got the offensive weapons the Chiefs possess, why play it safe? Why settle for mediocre results when you have the potential to blow teams out of the water? But instead, we’re treated to a series of drawn-out plays and predictable runs. It’s as if they’re intentionally trying to win games with the slimmest of margins.

In the world of the NFL, where every point counts and every play can change the course of a season, teams like the Chiefs need to break free from the shackles of predictability. And with odds that seem a tad “sneaky,” this upcoming game might be the perfect platform to do just that.

