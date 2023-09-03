Dallas Cowboys Fantasy Focus: The Tony Pollard Era Begins

The Dallas Cowboys have always been the center of attention in the NFL. From the days of Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin to the era of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, they’ve never strayed far from the spotlight. With recent shifts in their backfield, fantasy football managers should be on high alert. Let’s break down what this means for potential fantasy outcomes.

The Rise of Tony Pollard

With Ezekiel Elliott out of the picture, Tony Pollard takes center stage. His current rank as the RB9 is a considerable value, especially given his potential upside. The opportunity for Pollard to step up as the primary back for the Cowboys puts him on a trajectory for a massive season.

A Potential RB1 Ceiling

Pollard’s potential is not just limited to being a top-ten back. With his expected workload, combined with the overall offensive prowess of the Cowboys, there’s a realistic chance Pollard could end the season as the RB1. This potential, especially given his current ADP, makes him an incredibly attractive early draft pick.

Workload Considerations

The big question hanging over Pollard is his ability to handle the bulk of the workload. While Pollard’s primary role seems secure, he has not yet handled a robust workload. However, without a quality backup option, Pollard will get most of the touches for the Cowboys.

Rounding Out the All-Value Team

With Pollard as the RB1, constructing an all-value team becomes an intriguing challenge. Leveraging his relatively low ADP while focusing on his high upside can provide fantasy managers with a competitive edge.

Closing Thoughts

The Dallas Cowboys’ shift in the backfield presents a golden opportunity for fantasy football aficionados. As Pollard steps into the limelight and as a potential game-changer, managers should be ready to capitalize on his upside. The 2023 season could see the rise of new fantasy giants in the heart of Texas.

