EPL Preview: Arsenal Favored over Tottenham in Sunday's NLD

It’s perhaps England’s most prominent rival fixture as Tottenham makes the short travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal in the 194th edition of the North London Derby. With both teams within two points of the top of the table, it adds even further thrill to what should be the match of the week in the Premier League.

Let’s look at the odds and a spot where there may be value within this Sunday’s matchup.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Match Information

Arsenal: 5-4-1, 13 points: 4th | Tottenham: 5-4-1, 13 points: 2nd

Match Date: Sunday, September 24 | Match Time: 9:00 am ET

Venue: Emirates Stadium â€“ London, England

Arsenal vs. Tottenham , Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Arsenal -150 | Draw +330 | Tottenham +370



Over/Under 3.5 Goals: Over +126 | Under -152

Odds to Win the 2023-24 Premier League Title: Arsenal +600 | Tottenham +2500



Arsenal vs. Tottenham Analysis

Both clubs have been flying high to kick off the 2023-24 Premier League campaign. The sides have combined to drop just four points total since the start of the season. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has continued to implement his style of play with new signings entering and improving the squad with each passing window. He has the Gunners in the Champions League for the first time in seven seasons, and the club is beginning to look as it did under Arsene Wenger years ago.

What a surprise Tottenham have been out of the gates. A highly-criticized appointment of former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou as club manager over the summer had many wondering how low Spurs could finish in the table this season.

These rivalry fixtures often become more about teams avoiding making critical mistakes rather than going for the jugular. Arsenal haven’t seemed rushed in their possession-based tactics this season, with the fourth-least goals among the 18 clubs who have played five fixtures this season. With them as the home side, we imagine they’ll look to control the pace for the majority of the match.

With such an inflated total, we’ll stick with the under, even while paying some juice.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Pick

The Pick: Under 3.5 (-152)



