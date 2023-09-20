Expert Preview & Picks for Wednesday's Champions League Matches by SportsGrid 45 Minutes Ago

Champions League play is finally here, and we are ready to find some value on the betting board. With eight matches set to kick off on Wednesday, we reveal three best bets for Europe’s packed slate of action.

Arsenal/PSV Under 2.5 (+154)

Despite sitting just two points off Manchester City at the top of the table, Arsenal have proven to be one of the lower-scoring sides in the Premier League while boasting a solid defense. It’s led to plenty of low-scoring fixtures, and we expect more of the same against an underrated PSV side. Additionally, we expect PSV to contribute little to no goal-scoring opportunities as hefty underdogs in this one, leaving it largely one-sided. The under is worth backing here.

Bayern -1 (3-Way Spread) (+120)

This is more of a fade of Manchester United than a backing of Bayern. Erik ten Hag has his side well behind preseason expectations. They have lost three of their past four fixtures in the Premier League, with their only wins coming as narrow escapes against Wolves and Nottingham Forest. This team is missing something within the squad to provide that spark and toughness in attack and defense, and we believe Bayern should punish them accordingly here.

Inter ML (+140)

Inter’s attack has looked flat-out deadly to start the Serie A season. They have poured in 13 goals in four matches while conceding just one. It’s the most dominant start to a season we have seen across the top five European leagues this year, and it’s a side that we feel obligated to back. While they are away from home, a plus-money price against a struggling Real Sociedad side is too intriguing to pass up.

