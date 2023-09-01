How to Watch Messi Play for Inter Miami in MLS This Season by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The launch of the global partnership between Major League Soccer (MLS) and Apple has opened up new horizons for soccer fans around the world. With the introduction of MLS Season Pass, fans now have the opportunity to witness the brilliance of soccer legends like Lionel Messi as he graces the field for Inter Miami. This article explores how fans can immerse themselves in the action, enjoy high-quality broadcasts, and experience the innovative features offered by MLS Season Pass.

How to Watch Messi – Inter Miami’s Remaining Schedule

Date Time Opponent Where to Watch Competition Result July 21 8:00 p.m. ET vs. Cruz Azul Apple TV-MLS Season Pass, Univision Leagues Cup W, 2-1 July 25 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Atlanta Apple TV-MLS Season Pass Leagues Cup W, 4-1 Aug. 2 8:00 p.m. ET vs. Orlandoâ€º City Apple TV-MLS Season Pass Leagues Cup Aug. 20 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Charlotte Apple TV-MLS Season Pass MLS Regular Season Aug. 23 7:00 p.m. ET @ Cincinnati US Open Cup Aug. 26 7:30 p.m. ET @ New York City Apple TV-MLS Season Pass MLS Regular Season Aug. 30 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Nashville Apple TV-MLS Season Pass MLS Regular Season Sept. 3 10:30 p.m. ET @ LAFC Apple TV-MLS Season Pass MLS Regular Season Sept. 9 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Kansas City Apple TV-MLS Season Pass MLS Regular Season Sept. 16 7:30 p.m. ET @ Atlanta Apple TV-MLS Season Pass MLS Regular Season Sept. 20 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Toronto Apple TV-MLS Season Pass MLS Regular Season Sept. 24 7:30 p.m. ET @ Orlando Apple TV-MLS Season Pass, FS1 MLS Regular Season Sept. 30 7:30 p.m. ET vs. New York City Apple TV-MLS Season Pass MLS Regular Season Oct. 4 8:30 p.m. ET @ Chicago Apple TV-MLS Season Pass MLS Regular Season Oct. 7 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Cincinnati Apple TV-MLS Season Pass MLS Regular Season Oct. 21 6:00 p.m. ET @ Charlotte Apple TV-MLS Season Pass MLS Regular Season

Messi’s Debut vs. Cruz Azul

We’re not sure you could write a better script than what the Argentinian did against Cruz Azul. After being subbed on in the 54th minute, all eyes were on Messi as he looked to help Inter Miami cling to its 1-0 lead. A goal in the 65th knotted things up at one apiece until a fateful free kick well within the GOAT’s range set the table for a fairy-tale ending in the 94th minute. He couldn’t curl one in for the winner, could he? He did, and the Messi era in South Florida quickly received its first highlight.

Inter Miami Keeps The Ball Rolling Over Atlanta United

It was almost unfair to watch Atlanta United’s porous defense try to stop Messi and the revamped Inter Miami attack as they netted three goals in the first half, two of which were scored by Messi. After tacking on an assist in the 53rd, he was subbed out in the 78th with three goals and one assists in 114 minutes of play across his first two matches.

How to Watch Messi – Unleashing the Power of Partnership

“This year was really spectacular. It was the launch of our new global partnership with Apple. We could not be more excited about partnering with the largest, most innovative company in the world. It’s year one of a ten-year deal, but we’ve hit it by storm.” – MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

The collaboration between MLS and Apple has revolutionized the way fans engage with the sport. The long-term partnership promises exciting developments for years to come. As the inaugural year of the collaboration, MLS Season Pass has exceeded expectations by offering unparalleled access to soccer games and enhancing the viewing experience.

How to Watch the MLS – High-Quality Productions at Your Fingertips

“The games are produced at a very high quality. Those of you who have been able to watch on MLS Season Pass, it’s accessible, and the quality is great.” – MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

MLS Season Pass delivers matches with outstanding production value, ensuring fans receive the best possible viewing experience. From the comfort of their homes, fans can witness every spectacular Messi goal, sublime pass, and mesmerizing dribble. The high-quality streams captivate viewers, allowing them to appreciate the beauty of the game as if they were sitting in the stadium themselves.

How to Watch the MLS – The Game-in-Game Experience

“The new game-in-game feature, which was just launched, is really spectacular.” – MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

One of the standout features of MLS Season Pass is the game-in-game experience. This innovative addition allows fans to delve deeper into the world of soccer. While watching Messi and Inter Miami in action, fans can access supplementary content, such as player statistics, real-time match analysis, and interactive elements that provide a comprehensive understanding of the game. The game-in-game feature truly enhances the viewing experience and keeps fans engaged throughout the match.

How to Watch Inter Miami – Every Club, Every Season

“Every team has got their own room, their own season, which they can feed an endless amount of content. Think about the idea that every club has their own program to do whatever it is they think will entertain, inspire, and provide value to their fans. I could not be more excited about that.” – MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

MLS Season Pass not only showcases Inter Miami’s games but also offers a treasure trove of content from every club within the league. Each team has its own dedicated room, allowing fans to access a vast array of engaging and exclusive content. Whether it’s behind-the-scenes footage, player interviews, or team documentaries, MLS Season Pass provides a platform for clubs to entertain, inspire, and connect with their fans in unique ways.

Thanks to the groundbreaking partnership between MLS and Apple, fans now have unprecedented access to watch soccer matches and witness the magic of players like Lionel Messi. The MLS Season Pass delivers high-quality productions, a thrilling game-in-game experience, and an abundance of content from all the clubs. This platform serves as a gateway for fans to immerse themselves in the beautiful game, supporting their favorite teams and forging a deeper connection with the sport they love. So, grab your MLS Season Pass, sit back, and enjoy the spectacle of watching Lionel Messi light up the pitch for Inter Miami.

