How to Watch the 2023 WNBA Playoffs on ESPN & ABC

How to Watch the 2023 WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google

The 2023 WNBA Playoffs will be an exciting showcase of the world’s best women’s basketball talent. Disney platforms have exclusive postseason coverage, ensuring that fans don’t miss a moment of the action. Here’s your guide on how to watch the WNBA Playoffs:

Disney Platforms Coverage

Disney platforms, including ESPN and ABC, are the exclusive home of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google. They will provide comprehensive coverage of every game, pregame shows, and in-depth analysis.

Main Commentator Team

ESPN’s commentator team for the WNBA Playoffs features some of the most knowledgeable voices in basketball:

Ryan Ruocco : Lead commentator.

: Lead commentator. Rebecca Lobo : Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer.

: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer. Holly Rowe: Renowned sideline reporter.

Additional analysts and voices will join the coverage, such as LaChina Robinson, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter, and others.

First-Round Matchups

The action kicks off with the first-round matchups on Wednesday, Sept. 13:

8 p.m. ET : Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx on ESPN2.

: Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx on ESPN2. 10 p.m. ET: Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky on ESPN.

More First-Round Action

The excitement continues on Friday, Sept. 15:

7:30 p.m. ET : New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics on ESPN2.

: New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics on ESPN2. 9:30 p.m. ET: Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream on ESPN2.

Game 2 and Game 3

Game 2 matchups across ESPN and ABC are scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 17, and Tuesday, Sept. 19. If necessary, the series-deciding Game 3s will be played on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and Friday, Sept. 22.

Semifinals and Finals

The WNBA Playoffs, Presented by Google semifinal series, begins on Sunday, Sept. 24, and the 2023 WNBA Finals, presented by YouTube TV, tips off on Sunday, Oct. 8, on ABC.

Studio Shows

In addition to live game coverage, Disney platforms will feature studio shows:

WNBA Countdown Presented by Google : A pregame show hosted by LaChina Robinson, Carolyn Peck, and Chiney Ogwumike. The first special edition airs on Wednesday, Sept. 13, on ESPN2, leading into the Mystics vs. Liberty game.

Hoop Streams: The playoffs show hosted by Terrika Foster-Brasby and Christine Williamson, streaming on the first day of each playoff round (1st round, semifinals, and Finals).

ESPN Digital Coverage

For in-depth analysis and coverage, ESPN.com’s M.A. Voepel and Alexa Philippou will provide live on-site coverage and daily analysis throughout the WNBA playoffs. Look for previews, predictions, player profiles, and in-depth stories to enhance your playoff experience.

The 2023 WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google promise to be an unforgettable journey as teams compete for the championship title. Please tune in to Disney platforms to catch all the excitement, action, and drama of women’s basketball at its finest. Don’t miss a single moment of the thrilling WNBA postseason!

