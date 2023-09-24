Javonte Williams: The Broncos' Rushing Diamond in the Rough

In the mile-high city of Denver, there’s a growing chorus amongst the Broncos’ faithful â€“ and that’s the buzz around Javonte Williams. As fantasy leagues approach their pivotal weeks, we dive into why Williams might just be the gem you’ve been looking for in your roster.

Unleashing Williams: Over/Under on Rush Attempts

Rush Attempts Over/Under : 12.5

: 12.5 Expert Take: Lean towards the over

Time for a Change in Strategy for the Broncos

The season hasn’t exactly started the way Broncos fans might have hoped. With a record standing at 0-2 and inconsistent performances, perhaps it’s time for the coaching staff to make a strategic pivot. The focal point? Javonte Williams. With Russell Wilson’s mixed performances, Williams emerges as a potential key asset.

Dispelling the Samaje Perine Narrative

While there’s been a buzz about Samaje Perine, the numbers speak a different language. It’s becoming clear that Williams could be the answer Denver has been looking for. His steady increase in rushing attempts, especially with last week’s tally of 12, indicates a growing trust from the coaching staff.

Draft Talent and October Projections

For those who’ve been keenly observing the draft, Williams has consistently been a favored pick. Alongside other notable names like Raheem Mostert and Breece Hall, Javonte’s trajectory points towards RB1 territory by October. His potential, especially when weighed against his draft cost, suggests a lucrative investment.

Time to Unleash the Williams Beast

If the Broncos aim to turn their season around, capitalizing on Williams’ prowess seems like a smart move. The time feels ripe to increase his workload, allowing him to prove his worth on the field. It’s not about getting him to a 20-carry game, but a sweet spot between 12 and 15 seems logical.

Final Whistle

For fantasy managers, keeping a keen eye on the Denver Broncos’ game script in the coming weeks is crucial. If predictions hold, Javonte Williams might just be the season’s breakout star, offering fantasy teams a robust addition. It’s all about taking calculated risks â€“ and betting on Williams seems like a play that could pay rich dividends.

