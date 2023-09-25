Judging AFC Overreactions and Facts from Sunday, Week 3 by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

By all expectations, the AFC would be a gauntlet coming into the NFL season. Well, we just saw the Miami Dolphins put up 70 points, the Kansas City Chiefs win by 31, and the Buffalo Bills win by 34 on the road.

After an eventful Sunday throughout the conference, here are our evaluations of some of the most significant reactions we’re seeing.

The Houston Texans or Indianapolis Colts Can Win AFC South

Overreaction or an Accurate Reaction? Accurate Reaction

The AFC South is the worst division in football. After three weeks, I don’t think anyone is trying to debate that. The Jacksonville Jaguars came into the season expected to run away with the division, but after getting dismantled on home field by the Houston Texans, they’re 1-2. In what was presumed to be the Jags’ division to lose, the Texans proved that they aren’t scared of anyone. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts went into Baltimore with a backup quarterback and took down the Ravens to sit at 2-1. The Jags might still be favored to win the division, but I would look at the futures market and sprinkle on the Colts and Texans.

The Miami Dolphins Should be AFC Frontrunners

Overreaction or an Accurate Reaction? Overreaction

What a performance by the Miami Dolphins, becoming the fourth team in NFL history to score 70 points in a game. We all know what we saw, but should the Dolphins be the front runners to win the AFC now? I don’t think so. The Dolphins are great, but I also saw the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs kick butt on Sunday. I’d take either of their quarterbacks and defenses over what the Dolphins have. For Miami, a looming matchup in Buffalo will be the true test to see how real the Fins are.

The Buffalo Bills Will Win the AFC East

Overreaction or an Accurate Reaction? Accurate Reaction

Sticking in the AFC East, I believe in the Buffalo Bills. The Miami Dolphins are no joke, but the Bills are more complete. At his best, few quarterbacks are better than Josh Allen, and Tua Tagovailoa isn’t in that class. Defensively, the team has only allowed 13 points over the past two weeks. Who knows if Buffalo will hold up when it matters most in the playoffs, but we’ve become accustomed to them being a regular-season juggernaut. That doesn’t appear to be changing this season, regardless of how many points the Dolphins can put up.

The New York Jets Should Make Quarterback Splash in Trade Market

Overreaction or an Accurate Reaction? Accurate Reaction

Oh, the New York Jets. When Aaron Rodgers went down, the Jets brass tried to convince us that Zach Wilson could be the guy. Well, to those clowns, we aren’t blind. Outside of Justin Fields, no quarterback has looked worse in the past two weeks than Wilson. He’s made no progress from what we saw last season, as his arm still stinks, and he can’t read a defense. Now, his teammates are coming after him on the sideline. He cannot be on this team anymore. Whether it’s a free agent signing or calling the 0-3 Vikings to see if Kirk Cousins can be poached, the Jets need to do something and fast. This is a talented team, but more of Wilson would mean more losing.



The Cleveland Browns are the Best Team in the AFC North

Overreaction or an Accurate Reaction? Accurate Reaction

The Cleveland Browns are legit, mainly because of their incredible defense. They are loaded, and new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is putting the pieces together seamlessly. They dominated the Tennessee Titans so badly that Ryan Tannehill should’ve quit football. Since so many other teams got demolished this weekend, the Browns are being glossed over, but they are for real. Deshaun Watson hasn’t looked consistent, but he’s shown flashes of his days in Houston. If he can put it together, this would be a team no one would want to face in the postseason. After the Ravens lost to the Colts, the Browns became the best team in the division.

