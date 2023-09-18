Judging NFC Overreactions and Facts from Sunday by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

For the most part, the NFC has been as expected through two weeks of NFL action. Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Dallas are the three best teams, with Detroit and Seattle showing promise, but after that, it’s all over the place.

After Week 2, here are our assessments of the biggest overreactions in the NFC.

Justin Fields isn’t the one in Chicago

Overreaction or an accurate Reaction? Accurate Reaction

When assessing the Chicago Bears, I feel people are forgetting they were the worst team in football and had the No. 1 overall pick in the draft before they traded it away. They aren’t supposed to be good despite the offseason acquisitions they made, but Justin Fields was expected to take the leap, and it’s been nothing short of ugly. Through two weeks, he’s thrown two interceptions, taken ten sacks, mainly due to how long he stands still in the pocket, and ranks second-worst in the league in QBR. It’s hard to watch him play and believe he can be the one to take the Bears to contender status, so this is trending towards a quarterback change at the end of the season.

2-0 Commanders Can Make the Playoffs

Overreaction or an accurate Reaction? Overreaction

The Washington Commanders are one of eight teams to remain undefeated through two games, which can’t be ignored. Still, let’s slow it down a bit. They nearly lost to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 and didn’t know how to knock down a hail-mary pass against the Denver Broncos, nearly costing them that game, too. Sam Howell isn’t the guy, so we’re looking at a reasonably talented Washington squad that will be held back by quarterback play. Their next two games will be against Buffalo and Philadelphia, making them 2-2 come Week 5 in all likelihood.

The Rams Work for the Sportsbooks

Overreaction or an accurate Reaction? Accurate Reaction

I can’t believe what I saw in the final seconds of the Rams-49ers game. Down ten, with the game winding down, the Rams were making some plays offensively but didn’t have enough time on the clock or timeouts to make something happen. However, with 20 seconds left, Puka Nacua caught a ball in the middle of the field, and we saw the Rams hurry up to the line like maniacs to spike the ball with four seconds left. By what metrics would it make logical sense to take a field goal? When does that ever happen? You take a shot to the end zone! The Rams elected for the field goal, made it and covered their +7.5-point spread. In one of the wildest things you’ll ever see as a bettor, how does one not think the Rams work for the sportsbooks? I know I do, so in the future, bet the Rams against the spread like clockwork.

The Giants Figured It Out

Overreaction or an accurate Reaction? Overreaction

We saw them get utterly embarrassed in the opening six quarters of the New York Giants season. They were being outscored 60-0 and appeared en route to putting together one of the most pathetic and laughable NFL seasons we’ve seen in recent years. Well, I need whatever Brian Daboll said in the locker room in my life as the Giants came alive, scoring 31 second-half points to pull off the upset. I’m a big believer in momentum in sports, but the Giants now enter a brutal stretch of games. They’ll face the 49ers on a short week for a second straight road game, host a strong Seahawks team, and then go on the road for two more games in Miami and Buffalo. Whatever momentum the Giants may have built will go immediately down the drain, unfortunately for the Giants faithful.

The Cowboys are Better Than the Eagles

Overreaction or an accurate Reaction? Overreaction

I’m beginning to see a narrative catch wind that the Dallas Cowboys are better than the Philadelphia Eagles, but why? The Cowboys beat an embarrassing New York Giants team, then beat the New York Jets without Zach Wilson. Philly had to go into New England on Tom Brady Day and then played a talented Minnesota Vikings team on a short week. Yes, I’m impressed with Dallas, but the Eagles are the reigning conference champions, and while they have to work out some things with their coaching changes, they deserve more respect than they are getting. The ultimate test will come in Week 9 when these two teams square off, but until then, if things remain the same, the Eagles are better.

