Judging Overreactions and Facts After Sunday, Week 1

NFL Week 1 has come and gone, and there is no shortage of overreactions coming out of the weekend.

Are all justified? Here are our evaluations.

Tua for MVP

Overreaction or an Accurate Reaction? Accurate Reaction

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins pulled out an incredible victory in LA against the Chargers, with Tua proving he belonged in the conversation of the league’s best quarterbacks. Passing for 466 yards and three touchdowns, Tua put on as impressive of a quarterback showing as we’ll see in this league. Is it enough for an MVP if his solid play continues? Absolutely. Looking around at the rest of the MVP contenders, Patrick Mahomes doesn’t have receivers who can catch, Jalen Hurts looked hampered by poor playcalling, Joe Burrow appeared incompetent, Josh Allen remains to be seen, and Tua just outdueled Justin Herbert. The Dolphins have all the weapons to continue with an elite offense, putting Tua on the path to compete for this MVP.

Rams are Back

Overreaction or an Accurate Reaction? Overreactionâ€¦ for now

In one of the shockers of the weekend, the Los Angeles Rams went on the road to Seattle and put an absolute beatdown on the Seahawks. Matthew Stafford passed for 334 yards without Cooper Kupp, as Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell combined for 238 receiving yards. How’s that looking on your fantasy football waiver wire? There are reasons to be excited about this Rams’ offense, but things could get a tad tougher in the short term when defensive coordinators evaluate the tape on Nacua and Atwell. However, when Kupp returns, this offense could take off. Still, defensively, I need to see more as the Seahawks’ offense looked horrific, and I believe it was more of them not being prepared rather than the Rams being good. Let’s check back after Week 2.

Jordan Love Makes Green Bay Dangerous Playoff Team

Overreaction or an Accurate Reaction? Accurate Reaction

What a show the Green Bay Packers put on. In a 38-20 win against the Chicago Bears in the Windy City, Jordan Love made Packers fans quickly forget about Aaron Rodgers. Passing for 245 yards in three touchdowns, Love did precisely what he needed to do at all times, putting the Packers in the best position possible. The defense also looked rejuvenated against an improved Bears offense, putting the Packers in the thick of the NFC North hunt alongside the Detroit Lions.

The 49ers are the Best Team in the NFC

Overreaction or an Accurate Reaction? Overreaction

The San Francisco 49ers crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-7 in an absolutely dismantling effort. Brock Purdy picked up where he left off, Christian McCaffrey looked like one of the best offensive weapons in football, and Brandon Aiyuk looked elite. Defensively, they gave the Steelers’ offense absolutely nothing. Going into the season, the 49ers were lauded as one of the top five teams and proved that. While the Philadelphia Eagles looked inconsistent in their win over the New England Patriots, more needs to be seen from both sides in determining the better team. For now, the reigning conference champions, who dismantled the 49ers last January, deserve the edge.

Dallas is a Real Super Bowl Contender

Overreaction or an Accurate Reaction? Overreaction

We all know what we saw last night in Metlife as the Dallas Cowboys put on an absolute clinic over the New York Giants in all three phases of the game. It was as dominant of a showing as you’ll see in the NFL. That said, we cannot put the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl contention yet. Like, c’mon, they are the Cowboys! The team that continually chokes and comes up short in a different way every year. It puts them in the conversation alongside the 49ers and Eagles as teams that could reach the Super Bowl from the NFC, but we need to see more.

New York Giant Disaster, Worst Team in Football?

Overreaction or an Accurate Reaction? Accurate Reaction

Imagine waking up a New York Giants fan today. What a time that must be. Last night was maybe the single worst effort I’ve ever seen from an NFL franchise, EVER. 40-0 on your home field in the season opener, how? Give credit where credit is due. The Cowboys did look pretty awesome, but come on now, they aren’t 40-0 good. Nothing looks good for the Giants. Daniel Jones looked laughably bad in his first game after signing a four-year contract extension, and the defense looked miserable. For now, how can you not consider the Giants the worst team in football? Luckily, the Giants play the Arizona Cardinals next week, with the loser earning that distinction.

