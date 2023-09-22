North London Derby Thriller Among Six Premier League Bets To Consider Can Liverpool continue West Ham's fall? by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 Hour Ago

We’ve reached the beginning of a run of multiple fixtures a week for the top teams, which will prove to be a huge test for their depth.

The UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League kicked off this week, and teams already dealing with injuries will need to be creative throughout the week on how they deploy their squads to prioritize winning in the European and domestic leagues.

Arsenal’s depth especially will be tested with manager Mikel Arteta yet to decide on a starting goalie between last season’s starter Aaron Ramsdale and new signee and No. 1 David Raya. Arsenal must keep pace with Manchester City, but it also can’t sacrifice the opportunity for Champions League success. That decision point along with multiple injuries to their squad will be key to watch this weekend.

But before we get to the North London derby, let’s get into the rest of this week’s Premier League picks. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wolverhampton Wanderers three-way moneyline +120

Luton Town hasn’t been as bad as its winless record would indicate. It’s given up 8.2 expected goals, which ranks middle of the pack heading into Saturday. The problem has been the Hatters spend most of their time playing defense and not creating chances. Wolves have found consistency thanks to wingers Hee-Chan Hwang and Pedro Neto, and their ability to break defenses should give Wolves a much-needed victory.

Brighton & Hove Albion and both teams to score +125

The Seagulls have grown to be the people’s team. They played in the Europa League for the first time in the club’s 122-year history. AEK Athens pulled off the win, but a full-strength squad should get Brighton back on track against Bournemouth.

Arsenal-Tottenham Hotspur over 3.5 goals +126

Raya and Ramsdale both are top-class goalkeepers, but the morale of the squad could change depending on whether Arteta continues to stick with Raya and keep Ramsdale on the bench. Gabriel Martinelli will miss this match due to a hamstring injury, which limits Arsenal’s creativity on the attack. Tottenham could open the matchup for Arsenal and make things more free for its attackers. Manager Ange Postecoglou has gotten Spurs off to a strong start, and that should continue with a thrilling matchup for neutral observers.

Liverpool and both teams to score +140

West Ham United was completely outmatched against Manchester City last week. That likely will be the same this Sunday at Anfield. Liverpool likely will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, so the Hammers will get a goal in. But Liverpool’s attack should overwhelm West Ham if Jürgen Klopp doesn’t roll out a conservative starting lineup.

Aston Villa three-way moneyline +290

Oddsmakers seem to believe a return to Stamford Bridge will get Chelsea back on track despite its injuries, but that’s hard to fathom with the way its playing as of late. Aston Villa is coming off a loss against Legia Warszawa in the Europa Conference League, and Unai Emery’s side is dealing with its fair share of injuries but take the team generating the second-most expected goals behind Manchester City.

Sheffield United-Newcastle United under 2.5 goals +125

The final fixture of matchweek six takes us to Bramall Lane in a matchup against two struggling sides. Newcastle hasn’t played up to its standards, and Sheffield United is dealing with a laundry list of injuries. This is shaping up to be a conservative matchup where the Magpies try to find a groove and try to break down the Blades’ defense.

Record: 7-11-1 (down 0.6 units)