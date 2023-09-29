Redemption Game? Ezekiel Elliott Props To Consider Vs. Cowboys Sportsbook have a low view of the Patriots running back by Claudia Bellofatto 31 Minutes Ago

If the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift drama isn’t your style, how about an old-fashioned revenge game?

On Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott returns to AT&T Stadium for the first time in a new shade of blue and white. The 2016 fourth overall pick was a Dallas Cowboys staple for seven seasons before they shipped him off to New England this past offseason.

Elliott came off a career-low 876 rushing yards in 2022 but did find the end zone 12 times. He was quiet through the first two weeks with the Patriots but finally saw some action in Week 3 against the New York Jets with 80 yards on 16 carries. He has yet to score.

Despite the lack of consistency from the veteran back, revenge games tend to always lead to more action on a player. However, BetMGM senior trader Halvor Egeland said Elliott’s scenario was a bit different.

“Zeke just isn’t the player he used to be, unfortunately,” Egeland said. “With Rhamondre taking a bulk of the carries, we expect Zeke to get around 6-8 touches.”

As Egeland said, sportsbooks opened Elliott’s lines on the low end for the Week 4 game:

Receiving yards: 27.5 at BetMGM

Longest rush: 9.5 at DraftKings

Receptions made: 1.5 at BetMGM

Anytime touchdown +240 at FanDuel

First-half touchdown +550 at FanDuel

Second-half touchdown +490 at FanDuel

Score first touchdown +1400 at DraftKings

Bookmakers might not be expecting much from the veteran running back, but Egeland says he wouldn’t be surprised if Elliott cashed the over on a few of his props.

“Extra motivation isn’t exactly simple for us to quantify when it comes to putting up props. Having said that, I could envision Zeke getting off to a hot start and coach (Bill) Belichick riding the hot hand in the game,” Egeland said.

Tune into the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN or NESN 360 on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET for more angles on the Patriots-Cowboys game.