MLB National League Playoff Picture if Season Ended Today

The National League has some talented teams looking to make noise in the postseason, but who holds playoff spots?

Here’s what the National League postseason picture would look like if it started today.

No. 1 – Atlanta Braves (96-50) First-Round Bye No. 2 – Los Angeles Dodgers (88-57) First-Round Bye No. 3 – Milwaukee Brewers (82-64) No. 5 – Chicago Cubs (78-69) No. 4 – Philadelphia Phillies (79-67) No. 6 – San Francisco Giants (75-71)

The National League has been compelling to watch in 2023. The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets were expected to be World Series contenders, but only the Braves have performed to that standard. The league’s best teams have established themselves in this race, while the pretenders have fallen back, with the stretch run looming in the middle of September.

The Braves clinched the NL East over the week and are sitting with a comfortable 7.5-game over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top seed in the National League. Atlanta has won two in a row and six of their last ten. The Dodgers have posted a 5-5 record over that same sample size but are comfortably in the NL’s second seed.

While the Dodgers are sitting pretty in the NL West, the same can be said for the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. The Brewers hold a 4.5-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for the top spot in the division and have won six of their last ten games. Despite suffering two straight losses, the Cubs still occupy the second wild-card position in the NL and have posted a 5-5 record over their last ten games.

The final wild-card position in the National League is listed as a three-way tie, with the San Francisco Giants leading the way. The Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Cincinnati Reds all boast a .514 winning percentage.

