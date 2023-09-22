MLB National League Playoff Picture if Season Ended Today by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The National League has some talented teams looking to make noise in the postseason, but who holds playoff spots?

Here’s what the National League postseason picture would look like if it started today.

No. 1 – Atlanta Braves (98-55) First-Round Bye No. 2 – Los Angeles Dodgers (94-58) First-Round Bye No. 3 – Milwaukee Brewers (87-76) No. 5 – Arizona Diamondbacks (81-72) No. 4 – Philadelphia Phillies (84-69) No. 6 – Miami Marlins (79-74)

The National League has been compelling to watch in 2023. The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets were expected to be World Series contenders, but only the Braves have performed to that standard. The league’s best teams have established themselves in this race, while the pretenders have fallen back, with the stretch run looming to end September.

The Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to hit the 100-win plateau as the regular season ends. Both sides foresee deep playoff runs, and it won’t be a surprise if these are the final two teams standing in the National League bracket. Still, the Braves have been struggling lately, dropping six of their last ten games. The opposite is true for the Dodgers, who’ve won seven of their previous ten and are still not entirely out of the running for the top seed.

With two division races having already concluded, the Milwaukee Brewers are on the verge of capturing the NL Central crown. The Brewers have won three in a row and seven of their last ten games.

The wild-card race is where things get interesting in the National League. The Philadelphia Phillies lead the way as the top wild-card team, but things get cloudier afterward. On September 22, the Arizona Diamondbacks are sitting in the second wild-card spot and have won five games in a row. The Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs have identical 79-74 records, but the Marlins have the tiebreaker for the final wild-card spot over them. Is it too late for the San Diego Padres? Entering action with nine games left, the Friars have won seven in a row and trail the final wild-card position by four games.

