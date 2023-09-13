MLB NL Odds Power Rankings: Braves, Phillies Continue Rising by SportsGrid 15 Minutes Ago

The National League is loaded with high-quality teams, making a look toward the odds of winning the Pennant worth a regular check-in.

Below are the top ten favorites.

1. Atlanta Braves +105 (Last week: +110)

The Atlanta Braves have an MLB-best +239 run differential and own the top record in the league at 95-50. With another solid week in the books, the Braves have seen their NL Pennant odds bet down slightly from +110 to +105.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers +250 (Last week: +200)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are all but locked into the second seed in the National League and have posted a mediocre 5-5 record over their last ten games. LA’s odds of winning the NL Pennant have taken a slight dip over the last week from +200 to +250.

3. Philadelphia Phillies +700 (Last week: +850)

Despite the Philadelphia Phillies posting a middling 5-5 record over their last ten games, they’ve continued to sit in the top wild-card spot in the National League and have seen their odds bet down from +850 to +700.

4. Milwaukee Brewers +1000 (Last week: +1300)

In September, the Milwaukee Brewers have extended their lead atop the NL Central to four games over the Chicago Cubs, and they’ve also won two in a row and six of their last ten games. The Brewers’ odds of winning the Pennant have continued to rise over the last week from +1300 to +1000.

5. Chicago Cubs +1400 (Last week: +1800)

The Chicago Cubs have continued to solidify their standing in the second wild-card spot in the National League and trail the Phillies by just 1.5 games for the top spot. Chicago’s odds of winning the National League have risen over the last week from +1800 to +1400.

6. Arizona Diamondbacks +3300 (Last week: +4000)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are hanging onto the final wild-card spot in the National League with three teams breathing down their neck. Still, the D-Backs have won six of their last ten games and seen their odds of winning the Pennant rise from +4000 to +3300.

7. Miami Marlins +4000 (Last week: +4000)

Even though the Miami Marlins have lost two in a row, they’ve still won six of their last ten games and are trailing the last playoff spot in the National League by just 1.5 games. The Marlins have maintained their +4000 odds to win the NL over the last week.

8. San Francisco Giants +4400 (Last week: +2700)

There hasn’t been a lot to write home about for the San Francisco Giants in September. The Giants have lost six of their last ten games and are 1.5 games back in the NL wild-card picture. The Giants’ odds have fallen considerably over the last week from +2700 to +4400.

9. Cincinnati Reds +5000 (Last week: +6000)

The Cincinnati Reds have won two in a row and six of their last ten games, which has them just one game back of the final wild-card spot in the National League. Cincinnati’s odds of winning the NL Pennant have risen over the last week from +6000 to +5000.

Team Odds Atlanta Braves 105 Los Angeles Dodgers 250 Philadelphia Phillies 700 Milwaukee Brewers 1000 Chicago Cubs 1400 Arizona Diamondbacks 3300 Miami Marlins 4000 San Francisco Giants 4500 Cincinnati Reds 5000 San Diego Padres 50000 New York Mets 50000 St. Louis Cardinals 50000 Pittsburgh Pirates 50000 Washington Nationals 50000 Colorado Rockies 50000

