MLB NL Odds Power Rankings: Dodgers Rising, Giants Plummeting by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The National League is loaded with high-quality teams, making a look toward the odds of winning the Pennant worth a regular check-in.

Below are the top ten favorites.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

1. Atlanta Braves +115 (Last week: +105)

The Atlanta Braves have an MLB-best +219 run differential and own the top record in the league at 97-54. Atlanta boasts a 3.5-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top seed in the NL but has seen their odds of winning the Pennant slightly dip from +105 to +115.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

2. Los Angeles Dodgers +200 (Last week: +250)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are all but locked into the second seed in the National League, but they aren’t going quietly down the stretch and have won five games in a row and seven of their last ten. LA has seen their National League odds bet down over the previous week from +250 to +200.

Check out SportsGrid’s daily MLB game picks.

3. Philadelphia Phillies +700 (Last week: +700)

Despite the Philadelphia Phillies having lost six of their last ten games, there haven’t been a lot of challengers surging up the ranks to steal the top wild-card spot from them. As a result, the Phillies have maintained their +700 odds to win the National League.

4. Milwaukee Brewers +950 (Last week: +1000)

With six wins over their last ten games, the Milwaukee Brewers are closing in on wrapping up the NL Central division crown. With another strong week in the books, the Brewers have seen their NL odds bet down from +1000 to +950.

5. Chicago Cubs +2500 (Last week: +1400)

The Chicago Cubs have largely been on the struggle bus in the back half of September and have won just three of their last ten games. Chicago is clinging to the final wild-card spot in the National League and has seen their NL odds fall from +1400 to +2500 over the previous week.

6. Arizona Diamondbacks +2900 (Last week: +3300)

The Arizona Diamondbacks have won four straight games and are sitting in the second wild-card spot in the National League. Still, the D-Backs don’t have a lot of breathing room but have seen their NL odds rise from +3300 to +2900.

7. Miami Marlins +3400 (Last week: +4000)

The Miami Marlins have won six of their last ten games and are sitting only a half-game back of the National League’s final wild-card spot. As a result, the Marlins’ odds of winning the NL have risen over the last week from +4000 to +3400.

8. Cincinnati Reds +5500 (Last week: +5000)

The Cincinnati Reds have won six of their last ten games and trail the final wild-card spot in the National League by just one game. Still, the Reds have seen their NL odds drop over the last week from +5000 to +5500.

9. San Francisco Giants +11000 (Last week: +4400)

There hasn’t been much to write home about for the San Francisco Giants in September. The Giants have continued to fall further behind in the NL wild-card picture and are now three games out. With that, they’ve seen their NL odds plummet from +4400 to +11000.

National League Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Odds Atlanta Braves 115 Los Angeles Dodgers 200 Philadelphia Phillies 700 Milwaukee Brewers 950 Chicago Cubs 2500 Arizona Diamondbacks 2900 Miami Marlins 3400 Cincinnati Reds 5500 San Francisco Giants 11000

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.